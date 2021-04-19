Johnson & Johnson’s Covid Retreat Risks Damage to Vaccine Program

Experts say that the discontinuation of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine risks damaging confidence in long-term vaccine programs and will take time to rebuild confidence in Jab. That is.

On Wednesday, US health agencies extended their single-shot J & J vaccine recommendations. Not used in the United States At least another week before better understanding of the cause of the very rare blood clots in 6 vaccinated women out of the 6.8 million doses given.

Blood clots are afraid in parallel Oxford / AstraZeneca Concerns Jab, which is recommended by many in Europe, is recommended for use only in older groups. Both are adenovirus-based vaccines, but BioNTech / Pfizer and Moderna Shots use mRNA technology.

However, unlike AstraZeneca, J & J has a non-coronavirus vaccine business that seeks to treat other diseases using the adenovirus method.

Last year, the company’s Evolajab was approved by the European Commission and announced that it had manufactured a 2m double dose regime within a year. This is less than one-third of the coronavirus jabs ever administered in the United States. ..

“They need to be confident that adenovirus vectors are the right way to deliver foreign spelomers,” said Ross McKinney, chief scientific officer of the American Association of Medical Colleges. “It will be uphill.”

J & J is working on a late-stage trial using an adenovirus-based vaccine to combat HIV, Zika fever, and respiratory syncytial viruses that can cause bronchitis. “There were no significant safety issues across other vaccine programs,” the company said, using adenovirus-based technology.

“”[The adenovirus technique] Their core technology. Their pipeline depends on it, “said Adam Barker, Healthcare Equity Analyst at Shore Capital. In contrast, “AstraZeneca is not a vaccine player. Their pipeline certainly does not rely on this technology,” he added.

He added that if US medical institutions determine that adenovirus vectors cause blood clots, vaccine hesitation increases and “it could be a problem in the future.”

McKinney added that it would be difficult for J & J to show that the adenovirus method is “as good as doing it directly with lipid droplets like Moderna and Pfizer used in coronavirus vaccines.”

“The safety and well-being of those who use our products is our number one priority and strongly supports the recognition of the signs and symptoms of this very rare event,” J & J said in a statement. I will.

Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said:

Regulators have been very cautious about suspending the expansion of the entire population, not just young women, but “people will not remember due diligence,” he added. “They remember another bad headline.”

As we do not sell coronavirus jabs for commercial purposes, J & J’s first-quarter earnings to be announced on Tuesday may have little impact from the suspension of deployment. Analysts estimate J & J’s earnings per share for the first quarter to be $ 2.34, compared to an actual EPS of $ 1.86 for the fourth quarter of 2020, according to FactSet.

The world’s largest healthcare companies have tackled reputation issues in the past.

Last year J & J said so Stop selling North American talcum powder after a wave of proceedings claimed that the product caused cancer. In 2019, the company was involved in Opioid crisis After an Oklahoma judge ordered to pay $ 527 million in connection with the state epidemic.

“J & J as a corporate brand has survived all these PR storms very well,” said Danielle Antalffy, senior research analyst at SVB Leerink, and most drug development schemes usually have some problems. I added that it would occur.

“Usually we don’t run these programs at warp speed, so we have time to resolve them,” Antalffy said.