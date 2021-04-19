Think before you drink an energy drink!They can lead to heart failure





Energy drinks are touted as an elixir that helps improve performance and rejuvenate. It’s no wonder why so many young people buy that extra rush to buy energy drinks. But are they safe? Especially for teenagers and young adults? Regular energy drinks may increase your risk of heart failure, according to a new study published in the journal BMJ Case Report. Read again- Healthy sleep habits help reduce the risk of heart failure, reveal studies Heart failure is a chronic condition that occurs when the heart muscle does not pump blood normally. This is a condition that weakens the heart and interferes with the heart’s ability to pump enough blood to support other organs in the body. If left untreated, it can cause life-threatening complications. Read again- Need a quick energy boost?Try these tricks with peppermint essential oils Caffeine in energy drinks can increase your risk of heart disease For the study, the team treated a 21-year-old who regularly drank four such cans daily for about two years. He drank four 500ml cans of energy drinks daily. Reportedly, each may contain 160 mg of caffeine and the protein taurine and various other ingredients. However, not all energy drinks have a caffeine content on the label. Drinking caffeine-rich drinks can have some side effects, including an increase in heart rate. High blood pressure, Insomnia, dehydration, restlessness, palpitation. Read again- Red tongue with yellow coating – this can be a sign of heart disease The young man experienced progressive shortness of breath during exertion, shortness of breath when lying down, and weight loss for four months. After that, he arrived at the intensive care unit. He also had dyspepsia, tremor, and palpitations attacks in the past, but had not been treated.After a thorough analysis including blood tests, scans, and ECG readings, it became clear that he had both a heart and an electrocardiogram. kidney failure.. His condition was so severe that the team considered dual organ transplants, but his heart condition and function improved significantly with medication and reduced energy drinks. Consumption of energy drinks related to heart disease and other problems Since this was a small study, researchers need more evidence to support their concerns. However, several other studies have emphasized that regular intake of energy drinks in the system may increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Another factor that increases risk is overstimulation of the sympathetic nervous system. caffeine.. Energy drinks are also known to raise blood pressure and cause abnormal heart rhythm. “We need to provide clear warnings about the potential cardiovascular hazards of consuming large amounts of energy drinks,” they said. “I think we need to be more aware of the effects of energy drinks and their content. I think they are addictive and too accessible to young children,” added the subject of the case report. Release date: April 19, 2021 16:37







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos