Health
How the COVID-19 vaccine affects menstruation, mammograms, etc. (can’t)
As Canada expands its deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine, questions continue to arise about the potential side effects reported worldwide.
Following reports of blood clots from the AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, many women are wondering if they are at high risk, especially if they are taking hormonal contraceptives related to coagulation.
Experts say I need more evidence It is also unclear whether women are at higher risk of developing blood clots than men. However, four health experts told CBC News that there are important findings women should keep in mind when vaccination. Especially if you are pregnant, if you are wondering if you can book mammograms or fertility drugs, or disrupt your menstrual cycle.
This is what experts have said about how (and not) the COVID-19 vaccine can affect women’s health.
Do Vaccines Affect Menstruation?
The question of whether the COVID-19 vaccine could affect the menstrual cycle was urged after an American anthropologist tweeted what she had experienced. Unusually heavy period After being vaccinated.
Her tweet urged hundreds of other women to report that they also experienced cycle disruptions, from menstrual failures to lighter or heavier bleeding than usual.
Neuroscientist Liisa Galea, a professor of psychology at the University of British Columbia and a scientific adviser to the Institute for Women’s Health, has been well-studied to ensure that vaccines can affect menstruation. Said not.
“One of the receptors that SARS-CoV-2 enters our body is in the endometrium. If you are vaccinated at a particular time in the cycle, you may notice some differences,” she said. Said.
Galea also heard case reports that women noticed changes in menstruation, but it is far more likely that the general stress of surviving a pandemic was responsible for the changes in menstruation reported by women. Said it was expensive.
“The important thing is that it doesn’t last long. You may see confusion, some spots, and small hiccups, but as far as I know, your cycle changes beyond that. There is no evidence that. “
Jerilyn Praia, a professor of endocrinology at the University of British Columbia, agreed that, despite less research, vaccines are unlikely to have such immediate and specific effects on the menstrual cycle.
“Even within a woman, the fluctuations in the menstrual cycle are generally very large,” she said. Earlier, he added that menstruating people tend to be “hypervigilanced” about their physiology after receiving some medical treatment, including vaccination.
Previously recommended by women Track menstruation and ovulation If you are interested in noticing the changes, one month before and after vaccination.
Do Vaccines Affect Mammogram Results?
Experts say it’s possible, but don’t worry.
Monica Naus, medical director of infectious disease and vaccination services at the BC Disease Control Center, said that all types of vaccines can cause swelling of the lymph nodes under the armpits on the sides of the body where the injections are made. Stated.
Due to its proximity to the breast tissue, swelling of the lymph nodes may appear as white masses on the mammogram, Naus said.
“There are also concerns that false positives can occur and that there may be something wrong with them,” she said.
Naus recommended waiting 4-6 weeks after vaccination to get regular mammograms. However, if you detect a lump in your breast or are concerned about your breast health, you should be screened immediately.
Experienced mammographers have previously stated that swelling of the lymph nodes and abnormalities in breast tissue are likely to be distinguishable, especially if the patient was warned in advance that they had recently been vaccinated with COVID-19. It was.
“If you tell the mammographer that you have been vaccinated within X days, the mammographer can get a complete discount,” she said of the swollen lymph nodes.
Can I get vaccinated if I am pregnant or receiving treatment for childbirth?
Pregnant women were initially excluded from clinical trials, but the Canadian Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization say vaccines are considered safe for them.
Dr. Kathleen Ross, a GP practitioner at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, British Columbia, said vaccination was especially important given that pregnant women are vaccinated. Said it was important. High risk of developing serious illness From COVID-19 if they get sick.
“The vaccine is completely safe, it doesn’t change the DNA, it doesn’t change the foetation. When the vaccine is available, step up and get the vaccine,” she said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is also considered safe for women undergoing childbirth treatment.But the American Society for Reproductive Medicine Recommended for patients If procedures such as egg collection or intrauterine insemination are planned, do not inoculate the COVID-19 vaccine within 3 days of the procedure.
Society states that this recommendation can be difficult to distinguish from post-surgery infections, not because the vaccine is unsafe, but because the vaccine can cause side effects such as fever, chills, and malaise. ..
Canadian Fertility and Andrology Association I recommend the sameWriting the benefits of vaccines far outweighs the known risks.
The Canadian province suggests that women discuss treatment timelines with their doctors. The time frame has been extended Between the first and second doses of the vaccine.
