Do you need a mask outdoors?Expert weighted

It’s a familiar sight in some US cities such as Washington, New York, and San Francisco. People walk down the street, ride a bicycle, or sit in a park with a mask on, even if they are far away from others.

Certain states, such as Maine, maintain the obligation to mask outdoor masks on hiking trails and beaches.

So where is the evidence?And is there any harm to Public health measures Is it beyond science, or do people act more cautiously than necessary?

Outdoors are much safer

Scientists have learned a lot about COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

In terms of how it is transmitted, the surface has been found to be not a major vector and increased disinfection efforts are a misguided use of time and resources.

Second, top experts now believe that the disease is primarily levitation.

That is, in contrast to large droplets from coughing and sneezing that quickly fall to the ground, they diffuse primarily through fine breathing particles that remain suspended in the air for some time.

This makes the outdoors much safer than indoors, says Jose-Luis Jimenez, a leading aerosol scientist at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“It’s much more dangerous indoors because the walls, ceilings and floors trap air,” he told AFP.

“The much more air movement makes the risk much lower outdoors,” says exhalation, especially in warmer climates.

However, he emphasized that low risk does not mean that there is no risk.

Just as you inhale smoke outdoors when you are near a smoker, you are less likely to get COVID if you stay for a long time. Proximity For outdoor carriers.

What is the probability of infection?

Currently, there are many studies that have attempted to quantify the risk of outdoor COVID infection.

Last October, Chinese researchers compiled information on 7,324 cases and published a treatise in Indoor Air that included information on where the virus was caught.

In a village in Shangqiu, Henan Province, only one recorded outbreak of a 27-year-old man was infected after an outdoor conversation with a carrier in January 2020.

More recently, the Irish Times has asked government authorities for information on 232,164 COVIDs that have occurred in the country by March 24, 2021.

In total, 262 are involved in outdoor transmission, accounting for only 0.1 percent of the total.

Estimates can also be high, as government agencies rely on unconfirmed reports. outdoor activities Construction, sports, etc. are involved, and these may not describe the individuals involved in the indoor rally.

Donald Milton, a professor at the University of Maryland and one of the pioneers in the field of aerosol science, advises people to avoid outdoor congestion, especially if the air is stagnant, including screaming. I am.

But he doesn’t think you always need to wear your mask.

“I have a mask when I’m jogging in a neighborhood where the house is more than 10 meters (32 feet) away and there are few dogs or kids playing in the yard,” he said.

“On warm days, you can’t run too far if you wear it. Then you can wear it if you stop chatting with other people. If you go for a walk with your friends, you can wear it.”

Political issues

Wearing masks became a political issue in the United States early in the pandemic, and some conservatives, inspired by former President Donald Trump, saw them as an insult to personal liberties.

Liberals are generally more likely to take the virus seriously and have seen masks outdoors as a way to show solidarity with the community during times of crisis.

However, Amesh Adalja, a public health expert at Johns Hopkins University, said it was time to dial back the obligations of outdoor masks and adopt a more subtle approach that was more in harmony with science.

“Masks are so pervasive in politics that people go around and make other individuals’mask shame’, and I think it’s counterproductive,” he said. ..

“I especially want people who have not been vaccinated to wear it. mask When they are in an indoor situation where they cannot keep a social distance. “

In addition, measures that give the impression that the outdoors are dangerous tend to drive people indoors, which is far more dangerous, he added.

Some experts argue that the value of the obligation of outdoor masks is to keep messaging simple enough for the general public to understand, but Adalja disagrees.

“I think it does nothing but break the trust between public health authorities and the public,” he said, and non-professionals can read medical journals and notice when the official message deviates from the evidence. Added.

