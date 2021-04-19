Oregons 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine





At a briefing last Friday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown urged everyone to get infected with COVID as soon as possible.

Portland, Oregon — All Oregon residents over the age of 16 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. When Governor Kate Brown announced on April 6 that the qualification dates for people over the age of 16 in Oregon would rise from May 1st to April 19th, the state was on the rise of the virus. "We are trapped in the competition between vaccine distribution and the rapid spread of COVID-19 mutants," Brown said. "In communities throughout Oregon, COVID-19 is spreading at a rate of concern. We must act as soon as possible to shoot more bullets." In Oregon, cases of COVID-19 are on the rise. A month ago, the state reported 1,920 new cases the following week. March 15-21. Weekly latest report April 5-11, 3,722 new cases were seen, an increase of 94%. The number of cases will increase as Oregon reaches the positive milestone of one million fully vaccinated in the state. As of Monday morning, 1,020,399 people have been fully vaccinated in Oregon. OHA reports that more than 38,000 people are vaccinated with COVID vaccines throughout the state each day. However, cases continue to grow, and Brown said the best way for people to protect themselves is to vaccinate. During a briefing with state health leaders on Friday, Brown urged everyone to take COVID shots as soon as possible. "Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from serious illness and death," she said. "These are the best ways to protect yourself from variants and the key to lifting the restrictions this pandemic has imposed on us."

