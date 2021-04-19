Health
Is it allergic or COVID?Show Experts How to Distinguish Differences-Consumer Health News
Monday, April 19, 2021 (HealthDay News)-This year, seasonal allergies occur at its worst, and the United States is in the midst of the fourth wave of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
I have itchy nose and watery eyes. Alternatively, you may have a fever and a sore throat. Or I have a cough and have breathing problems.
Is it COVID-19 or is it your usual allergy?
Dr. Gregory Levitin, an otolaryngologist at the New York Eye and Year Clinic in Mount Sinai, New York, said, “Mild COVID and seasonal allergies have many overlapping symptoms, so the confusion is completely understandable. I will. “
According to Dr. Stanley Feynman, a former president of the American University of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, this allergy season is already getting pretty tough.
Feynman, an allergy expert in Marietta, Georgia, said, “The pollen season was unusually bad. This year we have already exceeded 1,000 pollen for 20 days,” which is about the same as most allergies in spring. Is. Season.
According to Levitin, itchy runny nose and itchy watery eyes are the best indication that you are suffering from a seasonal allergy rather than COVID-19.
Seasonal allergies occur when the immune system mistakenly identifies pollen from trees, flowers, and grass as dangerous invaders such as bacteria and viruses.
As part of that allergic reaction, your body releases a chemical called histamine. Itching and sneezing, along with runny nose and watery eyes, are the main side effects of histamine-induced inflammation.
“It’s almost always associated with allergies,” Levitin said.
On the other hand, if you are suffering from fever, have a COVID-19 test.
“COVID can cause fever. Allergies never cause fever,” Levitin said.
Other more common symptoms of COVID-19 include chills, muscle and body aches, nausea and vomiting, and diarrhea.
Also, there are numerous common symptoms between COVID-19 and allergies.
For example, loss of taste and smell is now widely known as a COVID-19 symptom, but some people with allergies have olfactory problems, Levitin said.
“Sometimes allergies can make you more congested and lose your odor. This is one of the symptoms associated with COVID,” he said.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, other common symptoms of both COVID-19 and allergies are:
- cough
- Shortness of breath or dyspnea
- Malaise
- headache
- sore throat
Levitin said the length of time you were miserable provides great clues as to whether you have a new coronavirus or are just dealing with pollen allergies. With COVID-19, you are more likely to have sudden symptoms.
“To see if it is part of a two or three week course of allergies, or even the background of allergies, these two or three days of symptoms that suddenly and unexpectedly started. You need to make fun of it, “Levitin said.
He suggested that anyone who wants to protect themselves from seasonal allergies should consider closing windows, operating HEPA air filters at home, and putting allergy covers on pillowcases and mattresses.
People can treat seasonal allergies with steroid nasal drops such as Fronase and Nasonex, or over-the-counter remedies including oral antihistamines such as Claritin, Allegra, and Zyrtec, Levitin said. I added. Doctors can offer more powerful prescription drugs for more severe allergic symptoms.
And if you really don’t know if you have COVID-19 or allergies, don’t hesitate to test.
“We’re still in the world of COVID, so we don’t want to come across it because we don’t have any doubts about COVID,” Levitin said. “People who have symptoms for a few days instead of a few weeks should talk to their doctor about getting a test.”
For more information
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Allergy vs. COVID..
Source: Doctor of Medicine Stanley Fineman, Former President of the American College of Allergy and Asthma Immunology, and Allergy Specialist in Marietta, Georgia.Gregory Levitin, MD, Otorhinolaryngologist, New York Eye and Year Clinic in Mount Sinai, NY
