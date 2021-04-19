News Update: Almost 40% of Americans receive at least one Covid-19 shot





More than a quarter of Americans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images



Here’s what you need to know to navigate the market today: • According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 131 million Americans, or nearly 40%, have been vaccinated at least once. More than a quarter or about a quarter of Americans 84.3 millionIs fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as all US adults over the age of 18 are now eligible for vaccination in all states today.The 7-day average for new cases is About 62,000, U.S. almost confirm 31.7 million cases According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 567,200 people have died of Covid-19 infection. • Last week, more than 5.2 million cases of coronavirus were reported worldwide. This is the highest weekly number ever. According to more than 5 million cases in the first week of January World Health Organization.. As of Monday, more than 141.5 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 3 million deaths per person. Johns Hopkins University.. ••



It supplies the European Union with an additional 100 million doses of vaccine. Both companies have increased the number of doses delivered this year to 600 million Announced on Monday.. The agreement follows the European Commission’s decision on February 17 to purchase an additional 100 million rounds for 27 Member States in 2021. The virus continues to cause havoc across the continent, “Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. Dosages are produced at the manufacturing facilities of European companies. • Dozens of people who survive the coronavirus are deliberately re-infected in a new “challenge trial” conducted by the University of Oxford. Up to 64 people According to Helen McShane, a vaccinologist at Oxford University who leads the trial, 18 to 30 years old will be quarantined every 17 days with tests that may start next month. The test is designed to better understand how the virus infects the body in the hope of studying human immunity and developing new vaccines more quickly. Participants are unvaccinated volunteers who developed the Covid-19 antibody from a previous infection, but are otherwise healthy. They will be tracked for one year and will be paid about £ 5,000, which is equivalent to $ 6,917. • Unions trying to organize workers in



A warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama has filed an objection over the failure of the vote on April 9. Retail, wholesale, department store alliance I object The National Labor Relations Board has accused Amazon of threatening employees and voting against the union. Union says Amazon threatened that warehouses could be closed if workers lost jobs, rewards, allowances, or voted in favor of the union. Eventually, About 71% Workers voted against the proposal. “Amazon knew well that workers would continue to support the union if they did everything they could, even if it was illegal,” said RWDSU President Stuart Aperbaum. After voting, Amazon said: “It’s easy for the union to say that Amazon won the election because it threatened employees, but it’s not,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said on Thursday. Shareholder letter, “Voting results are biased and direct relationships with employees are strong, but we need a better vision of how to create employee value, a vision for employee success. It’s clear that there is. “ Write to [email protected]

