Studies show that people who fight Parkinson’s disease are becoming more anxious.





Reno, Nevada (KOLO)-April is Parkinson’s Disease (PD) awareness month, a challenging month for people with the disease. According to a study by the American Parkinson Disease Association (ADPA), the coronavirus pandemic was severe for PD patients. Dr. Rebecca Gilbert, Chief Scientific Officer of ADPA, said: She said that about 10,000 people in Nevada have neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Gilbert explained that nerves in the brain can die and cause a variety of symptoms, most commonly tremors. ADPA said the study “Incidence of anxiety in Parkinson’s disease during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic” Twenty percent of the patients surveyed show that they feel that the pandemic has exacerbated their symptoms. It also shows a 12% increase in drug use during a pandemic. According to ADPA Impact of COVID-19 blockade on PD patients It was carried out. Patients at the Movement Disorder Clinic were evaluated by phone. This study showed that compared to controls, PD patients had significantly increased levels of stress, depression, and anxiety with lower quality of life measurements compared to controls. It also shows that PD patients reported a significant decrease in physical activity compared to before the blockade. Last year, Dr. Gilbert said the blockade of the coronavirus resulted in an increase in various types of communications. “So I’ve definitely seen many family connections through Zoom and such other platforms. People exercise programs over the internet or contact social support and support groups over the internet. I was able to do it. “ Dr. Gilbert said that as PD progresses and symptoms become more problematic, the risk of COVID-19 complications increases and can increase very dramatically. “So we found that some of the progressive symptoms of Parkinson’s disease included dysphagia and deep breathing. All of this affects how a person navigates the actual COVID infection. May give. “ She continued. “Generally for people with Parkinson’s disease, we have greatly encouraged vaccination. Most people are eligible to be vaccinated at this point. Most of the patients we see do so. In fact, I got their vaccine. This really changed the wonderful landscape. “ Dr. Gilbert recommends healthy eating and exercise for people with PD. “It turns out that there is a huge amount of scientific data to support it. Many studies over the last 10 to 15 years have shown how exercise can not only control symptoms, but even delay some of them. It’s really established what’s important. It will develop in the future. “ Click if you want to support the Parkinson’s disease community Here.. Copyright 2021 KOLO. all rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos