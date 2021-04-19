1.7 million bay states were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday





Anyone over the age of 16 (estimated 1.7 million) in Massachusetts will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination on Monday as the third final phase of the state’s vaccination program will come into effect. Christine Gillio, who made reservations for both her husband and her 16-year-old daughter, said. Jesse Hahn was able to make a reservation in New Hampshire. There, the vaccine is now available to anyone over the age of 16. Residential. “It’s been a few weeks, but it’s better than nothing,” she said. After a one-hour search failure on the CVS and Massachusetts websites, Hahn made a reservation in New Hampshire in about five minutes. From my shoulder. I can’t wait to spend time with my family and friends, “she said. Elected public health officials demand that everyone be patient and may wait weeks before it’s your turn. You have to be persistent, you have to be persistent as they open. Sometimes there is no rhyme or reason, “Giglio said. Massachusetts reached a major vaccine milestone on Saturday, with more than 2 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than half of all adults in the United States were vaccinated. At least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Charlie Baker says the timeline meets state goals and national goals set by President Joe Biden. However, the governor warns that newly qualified residents may wait weeks before finding a reservation. “We are very confident in our federal vaccination efforts,” said Dr. Kimi Kobayashi, Chief Quality Officer at UMass Memorial Medical. Center. “Sure, I’ve heard from patients that they have had a very good experience. I think they can handle it because they have a family that had a great experience at the federal mass vaccination site.” I think there is demand and you may have to wait, but I am confident that we will be able to overcome the number of people we need. Kobayashi also told NewsCenter 5 that he had received a notification from the state that he could make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination before the start of the final phase on Monday. NewsCenter 5 has contacted Baker’s office and state authorities. Last Wednesday, Baker said the number of Pfizer and Modana shots shipped to Massachusetts is expected to increase by 8% this week. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci said: The US may move to resume Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine this week after being put on hold last Tuesday. According to Fauci, there may be restrictions or broader warnings after reporting some very rare cases of blood clots.Massachusetts vaccination progress

