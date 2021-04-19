How cheap anthelmintics have become political

In the year since the Covid-19 pandemic began, a variety of unconventional treatments are welcomed as potential treatments for the respiratory virus that has killed more than 3 million people worldwide. ..

Dexamethasone, Gilead’s remdesivir, and various monoclonal antibody therapies have been granted urgent approval for the treatment of certain hospitalized Covid-19 patients, but the availability of these drugs is worldwide. Very different in, especially in short supply for most resources-limited settings. Under these circumstances, many new cases are still being reported in different countries, setting the stage for some citizens and physicians to improvise with unapproved or off-label treatments.

One of the most likely modern silver bullets is the cheap anthelmintic ivermectin. Discovered in 1975 and commercialized in the early 1980s, the drug subsequently appeared in Covid-19’s photographs. Australian researcher Last year, it reported that it could inhibit large amounts of in vitro coronavirus replication.

Commonly used to treat animal parasites and human head lice, this drug is available in Slovakia, Czech Republic, Latin America..

Major regulators warn against ivermectin against Covid-19

problem? Major health authorities have consistently recommended not to use ivermectin to treat coronavirus.

The FDA’s view is that widely available drugs have not been approved for use with Covid-19 in the United States, and the FDA said, “People who were hospitalized for medical assistance after self-treatment with ivermectin in horses. I received multiple reports from. ” “.The· European Medicines Agency The available data state that Covid-19 does not support the use of the drug in “other than well-designed clinical trials,” and the World Health Organization also states that ivermectin has the virus in clinical trial settings. We conclude that it should only be used for treatment.

MSD, a leading pharmaceutical company, also analyzed ivermectin, “there is no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect on Covid-19 from preclinical studies,” “meaning clinical activity or clinical effects in Covid patients.” There is no evidence. ” Most studies have “-19 illnesses” and “concerns about lack of safety data.”

The ivermectin promotion campaign has gained particularly strong support in South Africa, where coronavirus infection rates are the worst on the continent and vaccination programs have not yet covered all of the country’s most vulnerable. Some doctors prescribe worms to Covid-19 patients, anecdotally claiming to alleviate the symptoms of the virus, even though South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has warned of its use. doing. Ivermectin is also thriving in the country’s black market, where one tablet sells for as much as R500 (£ 25), and veterinary drug sales are skyrocketing.

A grassroots group, including the Ivermectin Interest Group of South African healthcare professionals, public health professionals and medical scientists, campaigned for approval of the drug, and the citizenship group Afri Forum told SAHPRA earlier this year. And filed a lawsuit seeking approval for treatment. For Covid-19 patients. After first allowing “controlled and compassionate use” of the drug to curb illegal sales, health agencies received a High Court order this month allowing doctors to prescribe ivermectin off-label.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration faces similar pressures as it faces a surge in coronavirus cases and a declining vaccine supply. Authorities recently acknowledged that there was “pressure” to allow two hospitals to use ivermectin on a controlled basis and issue approvals. Authorities have not identified the cause of the pressure, but many Filipino doctors and health professionals have sought ivermectin approval in recent months. In March, it was discovered that one doctor sold his own ivermectin tablets to at least 8,000 patients without permission.

Ivermectin: Demand surges, but there is still a lack of solid evidence

To Latin AmericaThe widespread recommendations for anthelmintic drugs were largely based on the findings of the now withdrawn preprint by health analysis firm Surgisphere, which became unpopular after the Covid-19 data turned out to be almost unreliable.But Peru After the scandal, the national coronavirus treatment guidelines overturned the inclusion of ivermectin, and several other countries in the region continue to recommend ivermectin.

Demand for ivermectin as a Covid-19 prophylaxis surged in countries like Bolivia, where healthcare workers distributed 350,000 doses to northern residents last May.A former Peruvian health minister Nature A clinical trial investigating ivermectin in the southern part of the continent last year struggled to recruit participants because many of the population were already using the drug.

Latin America has some of the worst Covid-19 mortality rates in the world, and widespread poverty is exacerbated by pandemics. Due to the slow deployment of vaccination programs in some parts of the region, it is not surprising that people are eager to find a cheap way to tackle the virus, even when there is little clinical evidence to support the use of the virus. is.

Those eager to protect themselves continue to self-treat with dangerous doses and forms of the drug until ongoing research on ivermectin can reliably determine its antiviral potential and safety profile. .. But that doesn’t mean that it’s an answer.

The ivermectin debate highlighted the disparity in access to Covid-19 vaccines and treatments in low- and middle-income countries. The consequences of global healthcare inequality are clear. If life-saving vaccines are not available, people are urged to put the problem in their hands and can have catastrophic consequences.