Is Texas close to herd immunity? Governor Greg Abbott thinks so.

Greg Abbott: Texas “may be very close to herd immunity.”

PolitiFact Decision: error

The reason is as follows. Governor Greg Abbott is optimistic about the coronavirus pandemic situation in Texas. In Texas, the trend line for new cases every day has dropped from the winter highs, which have not been seen since September, to the spring lows.

He told Fox News host Chris Wallace in an interview on April 11 that his optimism was based on “simple math.”

“At this point, we have never declared victory. We will continue to be very vigilant, vigilant and proactive, but there is a simple calculation behind why we continue to succeed,” Abbott said. Mr. says.

Fact check:Is Biden “pressure on Ukraine” to stop the investigation by withholding aid?

He continued: “Adding all the vaccinations being done and all the acquired immunity from Texas people who recovered from exposure to COVID-19, it’s much more, very simply. Means COVID is difficult to spread to other people in Texas. ”

Abbott’s Calculator begged Wallace’s next question: “Do you think you now have herd immunity in Texas?”

“It seems that it can be very close to herd immunity,” Abbott replied.

As of April 12, Texas has approximately 5.8 million people, or approximately 20% of the state’s population, fully vaccinated, according to state data. In addition, the state has recorded approximately 2.8 million positive or possible positive cases identified by antigen testing since the onset of the pandemic. The total will be deducted from the 50,000 fatal cases. It is estimated that the remaining approximately 2.75 million Texas people have recovered from the infection and have some degree of innate immunity to future infections.

Does the total number of vaccinated and innate immunized people (8.55 million out of a population of 29 million) make Texas “very close to herd immunity”? It turns out that there are some other factors and warnings that are omitted in Abbott’s equations. Calculating a population’s immunity level and its herd immunity threshold is more than a simple math problem.

What is the threshold for herd immunity?

In an interview with Wallace, Abbott said he considers Texas “very close” to herd immunity, but does not know what the herd immunity threshold is. And epidemiologists agree that the population threshold is a somewhat moving goal.

By simple definition, the herd immunity threshold is the percentage of the population that must be immunized from the disease in order to mitigate the spread of the infection by infection or vaccination. The more contagious, the higher the threshold.

For example, measles is a highly infectious disease that is at least three times more contagious than COVID-19. Measles requires a herd immunity threshold level of about 94%. This means that 94% of the population must be immune to measles before the infection rate drops. This was achieved by the widespread use of vaccination.

Fact check:Did DMX receive the COVID-19 vaccine before his death?

The herd immunity threshold level for COVID-19 is not yet known. According to the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature, most estimates set a threshold between 60% and 70%. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor of the White House and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cited a set of threshold levels that changed as more was learned about the virus.

Early in the pandemic, Fauci stated that the threshold was about 60% to 70%. In December, Fauci quoted a higher number in an interview with CNBC, “I think we’ll need somewhere between 70, 75, and maybe 80%.”

Dr. James McDavid, clinical director of Baylor College of Medicine, shares Abbott’s optimistic view of Texas’ progress towards herd immunity, but until it achieves it, herd immunity. I don’t know I’ve reached.

“There are many variables that actually make up the threshold for herd immunity, and in reality, until we look back, we don’t know when we will reach it,” McDavid said.

If vaccination rates continue at today’s pace, Texas will eventually see the rates of new daily cases drop to very low levels. After these levels remained low for three to four weeks, scientists could safely say that we crossed the herd immunity threshold, he says.

“When you see it happening, you can look back and say that you have achieved herd immunity,” McDavid said. “But I don’t think anyone can do the math and predict when it will happen.”

Abbott’s “Simple Math”

Abbott mentioned two factors contributing to the population’s immunity: the number of fully vaccinated people and the number of known people who recovered from COVID-19. These two categories total 8.55 million, or about 30% of the state’s population.

Abbott spokespersons later said that the governor included a “true recovery count,” a category of people who were infected with COVID-19 but had never been tested and were not included in the state’s case count. Revealed. His spokesperson pointed out that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that only one in 4.6 people was actually infected.

According to the CDC, the official number of cases is “only a small part of the actual number of cases that occurred in the population,” and the reason why cases are not detected, such as asymptomatic people who were unaware of the infection. It’s different. People who are suffering from symptoms but have never sought health care.

According to an Abbott spokesman, applying the CDC estimate to Texas would result in an additional 10 million cases missing. When added together, Texas’ immunity rate can reach up to about 60%, a spokesman said.

Fact check:Can you “buy whatever you want” at a gun show without a background check?

Texas health officials did not answer the question asking for an evaluation of Abbott’s calculations.

However, applying CDC estimates to Texas is just one of several ways to calculate the unknown number of cases in the population, Josh Mishaw, Associate Director of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Global Health Policy. Says.

“There is a significant portion of the immunized population — they were infected and recovered,” he said. “How big is that population? It’s controversial,” he said.

The University of Texas Coronavirus Antigen-Antibody Reaction Survey employs a different approach to estimate its total. It is estimated that the seroprevalence of Texas, that is, the proportion of people who have COVID-19 antibody in the bloodstream, is about 26%. These estimates may have unreported approximately 5.1 million cases in Texas. It will fix Texas immunity to about 45%.

“It’s a guess because not all the information is readily available, but triangulation from different surveys and different models can give you some idea of ​​what we’re talking about here.”

There are other factors that Abbott’s “simple math” omits. First, there are overlaps in the number of people who have been previously infected and vaccinated, but there is no way to know how many people fall into both categories, experts said.

Second, none of the vaccines available are 100% effective. The Pfizer vaccine has been reported to be 95% effective. The Moderna vaccine is 86% effective. The Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine is currently discontinued and is 72% effective.

In addition, there is uncertainty as to whether fully vaccinated people can infect others with the virus.

“In the next five months or so, we will be able to answer very important questions about whether vaccinated people will be infected asymptomatically, and if so, whether they will infect others. “I hope,” Fauci said on March 26. White House press conference.

According to Mishaw, these factors (duplication of vaccinated and recovered and unlucky people not protected by the vaccine) are deducted from Abbott’s estimated immune levels.

Health officials also encourage anyone who has been previously infected to be vaccinated, as the acquisition of antibodies by natural infection does not provide much protection against the virus or its variants. It is also unknown how long innate immunity lasts. Take, for example, Brazilian President Jail Bolsonaro, a coronavirus skeptic who is famous for being diagnosed with COVID-19 three times.

“The governor said we were” close “to herd immunity. That may be the case, depending on the definition of “close.”

“We are approaching herd immunity, but as more people are vaccinated over time, you define it. But are we there now? The answer is Probably no. But when we get there, and what level do we need to get? There are still open questions that people are discussing, “he said.

Our ruling

In an interview with Fox News, Abbott said Texas “may be very close to herd immunity.” He described this evaluation as being based on “simple mathematics.” This is an estimated number of people who are fully vaccinated and have innate immunity, that is, those who have recovered from infection and those who have not been infected and tested. ..

As of April 12, approximately 5.8 million people, or 20% of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated. The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is unknown, but various estimates have shown it to be in the range of 25% to 40. Percentage of the state’s population.

Summing these together, it is understood that state immunity levels range from 45-60% and herd immunity thresholds range from 60-80%.

However, other factors are deducted from the state’s immune level, such as the proportion of vaccinated but unprotected people and the duplication of vaccinated people who have recovered from their previous infection. However, experts do not estimate the number of people in any of these categories.

In addition, vaccine immunity is known to be more durable than innate immunity, so health officials are urging everyone to be vaccinated, whether or not they have recovered from past infections. I will.

We rate this claim as false.

Source

Fox News Sunday, Abbott: Immigration crisis “continues to worsen” under Biden’s policies, April 11, 2021

Texas Health and Human Services, Texas COVID-19 Dashboard

Texas Health and Human Services, COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard

PolitiFact.com, Find out how science determines the “herd immunity threshold” for COVID-19, January 5, 2021

CNBC, CNBC Transcript: Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about CNBC’s Megtilel Live during the CNBC Healthy Returns Live Stream, December 16, 2020

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Estimated disease burden of COVID-19, January 19, 2021

UT Health, TexasCARES dashboard

Interview with Josh Mishaw, Associate Director of Global Health Policy, Kaiser Family Foundation, April 13, 2021

Interview with James McDeavitt, Senior Vice President and Clinical Director of Baylor College of Medicine, April 13, 2021

Yale Medicine, COVID-19 Vaccine Comparison: How Are They Different? April 13, 2021

White House, Press conference by White House COVID-19 response team and public health authorities, March 26, 2021

Health World, Brazilian President Tests COVID-19 Positive for Third Time, July 23, 2021