Weekly new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts reduced by nearly 20%





Massachusetts reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 13,088 new cases. This is a 19.9% ​​reduction from 16,337 new cases of COVID-19-causing virus victims last week. Massachusetts is ranked 13th among the fastest coronavirus spreads per capita, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, the United States added 472,154 reported cases of coronavirus. This is a 3.4% decrease from the previous week. Nationwide, 21 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Many states did not report the Easter incident. Delays in reporting from holidays can lead to inaccurate interstate comparisons and weekly comparisons within the state. Throughout Massachusetts, cases decreased in 12 counties, the most in Middlesex, Suffolk, and Essex counties. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Massachusetts ranks fourth in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 48.4% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 39.5%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. Massachusetts reported an additional 600,736 vaccinations for the previous week’s 601,445 during the week ending Sunday. Overall, Massachusetts reported 5,170,513 doses. Within Massachusetts, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Hampden, Bristol, and Essex counties. Overall, the newest case was added in Middlesex County, with 2,430 cases. Essex County, 1,464 cases. And in Suffolk County, 1,431. In Massachusetts, 75 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 106 people were reported dead. In Massachusetts, a total of 672,657 people have been coronavirus-positive and 17,462 have died from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 31,670,031 are positive and 567,217 are dead. Note: For Massachusetts, Johns Hopkins University reports data for the combined health sector in Dukes County and Nantucket County. These two counties can be displayed without a case, which distorts the county ranking. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

