Transgender therapy linked to changes in blood pressure





April 19, 2021- Transgender People treated to affirm gender Hormone therapy Shows characteristic changes in blood pressure According to the largest and longest observational studies investigating this problem, it begins shortly after the start of treatment and is not alleviated by years of treatment. “Many doctors may be unaware of changes in blood pressure in transgender patients who have started Hormone therapy“Senior author Michael S. Erwig, MD, director of transgender medicine at the Beth Israel Dikones Medical Center in Boston, told Medscape. “Because more than one-third of transgender patients had stage 1 hypertension before the start, an important message to physicians is to monitor blood pressure both before and after starting hormone therapy in transgender patients. is. Hormone therapy, And many people had elevated blood pressure after starting hormone therapy. “ Increase in trans-gender men, decrease in women In Research, Published this week In the journal High blood pressureCatherine Banks, MD, MD, MD, George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC, has followed 470 transgender adult patients for up to five years. Mean systolic blood pressure levels (highest measurements) in transgender women dropped significantly within the first few months of starting sex-verifying hormone therapy. Conversely, systolic blood pressure levels in trans-gender men treated with testosterone increased during the same period. As with other studies, there were no significant changes in the group with respect to diastolic blood pressure. This is the second number in the reading. Gender verification hormone therapy, which has been prescribed to transgender patients for over 25 years, usually involves the following combinations: estrogen And while testosterone blocks men from transitioning to women, treatments for people who transition to men generally include only testosterone. Treatment was previously associated with a variety of heart problems, and there is evidence that trans-gender men are five times more at risk. heart attack versus. Cisgender Female, author caution. American Heart Association Scientific statement for 2020 Evidence of the effects of transgender patients on blood pressure to address the risk of heart disease is inconsistent. For a new study, Banks and colleagues enrolled 247 transgender women and 223 transgender men treated between 2007 and 2015 at two medical centers in Washington. Of the patients with an average age of 27.8 years, about 27% were non-white and 16% were Latino.

They took blood pressure measurements at the beginning of the study and at follow-up visits for up to 57 months after the start of hormone therapy to confirm gender. Forty percent of trans-gender men suffered from stage 1 hypertension 11 to 21 months after hormone therapy. Changes in transgender male and female blood pressure were observed in all racial ethnic groups, and the changes were consistent throughout the nearly 5-year follow-up period. More than one-third of individuals in both groups were in stage 1 High blood pressure Before starting hormone therapy. In the light of “clear evidence linking high blood pressure and high blood pressure to cardiovascular events such as stroke and heart attack,” Erwig said the findings were a concern. Protective effect for transgender women? Transgender women had a 47% reduction in the incidence of stage 2 hypertension and an additional 8% in 11-21 months. This suggests a protective effect of the treatment. “This wasn’t a surprise, as lowering testosterone and using spironolactone (a diuretic) can lower blood pressure,” he said. Medscape Medical News © 2021 WebMD, LLC. all rights reserved.



..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos