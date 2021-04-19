Case Report: Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 Potential Trigger in Adult-onset Still’s Disease





A false immune response to SARS-CoV-2 may have led to the development of adult-onset Still’s disease (AOSD). Lancet rheumatology.. The authors of the case report described the occurrence of AOSD in patients with long-term sequelae of COVID-19 for 6 months. Symptoms of AOSD After being infected with SARS-CoV-2. Systemic inflammation, fever, increased serum ferritin, and potentially life-threatening cytokine release syndrome are common features of both COVID-19 and AOSD. Previous studies have shown that the cytokine interleukin (IL) -1 plays an important role in the etiology of AOSD and COVID-19, and the same mechanism has been reported in AOSD and some patients in severe cases. It has been suggested that it may cause an immune hyperreactivity with COVID-19. The patient was a 29-year-old Caucasian woman with no significant medical history, developed mild symptoms of COVID-19, and appeared to have recovered after 24 days, requiring no treatment or hospitalization. However, four days later she developed fever, a transient papular rash, joint pain, headache, sore throat, and night sweats. Repeated oropharyngeal swab tests were SARS-CoV-2 positive, with evidence of antibodies to the nucleocapsid protein, but no evidence of IgM and IgG to the peplomer. Please continue reading Six months after the diagnosis of COVID-19, the patient developed fever, sore throat, arthralgia, and lymphadenopathy with elevated serum inflammation markers, hepatic enzymes, NT-pro-BNP, and troponin T levels. The SARS-CoV-2 test was negative. The patient was hospitalized and developed a salmon-colored rash, hypotension, and tachycardia during hospitalization, followed by pericarditis, pleural and pericardial effusion, and lung invasion. Computed tomography (PET-CT) scans ruled out vasculitis, and bronchoscopy with bronchoalveolar lavage revealed acute bronchitis with non-purulent secretion. Peripheral blood samples showed no evidence of viral or bacterial pathogens. Patients met AOSD criteria and treatment with high-dose prednisolone was introduced. Further clinical deterioration with pericardial effusion, hypotension, and widespread vena cava congestion Anakinra Added with significant improvement in clinical symptoms, the patient was discharged 5 days later. The use of IL-1 antagonists is highly effective in AOSD and studies suggest that it may improve outcomes in patients with severe COVID-19. “The case of this patient shows that long [COVID-19] It can mimic AOSD and delay the point of diagnosis. This finding is important because the number of patients with long-term sequelae of COVID-19 is continuously increasing and early treatment of AOSD may prevent complications and reduce mortality. ” The author concludes. reference Bamidis AD, Koehler P, di Cristanziano V, etc. The first symptoms of adult-onset Still’s disease after COVID-19.. Lancet Ryumator.. Published online on March 26, 2021. doi: 10.1016 / S2665-9913 (21) 00072-2

