



“WHO guidelines may serve their purpose at the population level, but small amounts of personalized HIIT interventions provided by well-trained exercise professionals are more at the individual level, especially for individuals who do not have the time. It may be effective, “said the corresponding author of the study, Dr. Angelosa Bug. “This study is currently particularly important as people are looking for new and exciting ways to engage in regular exercise after a year of reduced physical activity due to a pandemic.” to see Not all treatments for severe asthma are the same, new studies show WHO guidelines are American Heart Association.. Adults state that they should aim for 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic exercise per week or 75 minutes of intense aerobic exercise per week. They can also aim for a combination of the two that spreads during the week. Still, adults say, “You can get even more benefits by working for at least 300 minutes (5 hours) a week.” A new study demonstrates that a small amount of HIIT (which usually requires less than about 20 minutes of physical activity, including warm-up and cool-down) produces similar benefits to activities that meet current guidelines. This is true even if the time required is significantly reduced. Researchers have defined a small amount of HIIT as a spurt that involves less than 15 minutes of high-intensity exercise in each session. The report found that this type of exercise can improve heart function and arterial health. In addition, the author’s recent study showed that only 4 minutes of HIIT was performed 3 times a week for 12 weeks, showing significant improvements in blood glucose, liver fat, and cardiorespiratory fitness in adults with type 2 diabetes. Based on research. Those who are interested in HIIT training should be careful not to move forward at full speed immediately. “Safer movements will result in more weight movements,” said Noam Tamir, founder and CEO of TS Fitness in New York City. Said Self magazine. “Techniques are really important when gaining weight. If you do your best to lose shape, you can put a lot of pressure on certain muscles and joints and injure yourself.”

