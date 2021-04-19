Competition to uncover the secrets of rare and severe blood clots after Johnson & Johnson vaccination

Her medical team competed to unravel a combination of seemingly paradoxical symptoms. Even when they treated patients with common anticoagulants, more blood clots appeared — in the blood vessels around her brain and her liver and spleen.

When doctors looked up the patient’s medical history for clues, a seemingly innocent fact emerged.she is Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine 2 weeks before you feel sick.

Between March 19 and April 12, medical teams from Virginia to Nevada encountered the same mysterious set of symptoms in five other women between the ages of 18 and 48. All recently received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A woman has died.

On Tuesday, U.S. health officials said they Vaccination will be suspended Therefore, experts can reconsider how to use the vaccine safely, or whether it can be used. Of the more than 7 million shots, only 6 were known, but with one recent exception, the symptoms experienced by women were severe and rarely seen in healthy people. I called for caution.They struck an ominous similarity Case study in Europe Among those who received similar coronavirus shots developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Understanding the rare and perhaps associated adverse events after vaccination can be infamous and tricky, in which case US health officials have a blueprint. A European scientist’s detective study of a similar case in March, coupled with decades of in-depth research into the obscure immune response to the anticoagulant heparin, could be just weeks after the case began to be detected. Gave them a mechanism that was, but not certain.

Scientific questions remain about which component of the vaccine is causing the reaction and who is at risk. However, because the syndrome is so similar to the rare heparin-related reactions, scientists have given similar names to vaccine-induced reactions, established possible links, and identified widely available diagnostic tests. did. It is clear that heparin should not be given as it can exacerbate blood clots, but severe blood clot damage cannot be undone, but other treatments are available on virtually all hospital shelves. There is.

In a letter to Friday New England Journal of Medicine, Johnson & Johnson scientists say “insufficient evidence is sufficient to establish a causal relationship” between shots and blood clots, revealing the symptoms observed in vaccinated people Asked for further evidence to. However, many experts, including US government health officials, have stated that the explanation of immunity is the main theory.

On Monday, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Warrensky said health officials were examining “a handful” of additional cases to determine if they were the same rare reaction. Understanding the frequency of events will help you make decisions about how to use the vaccine.

“I’m encouraged that it wasn’t an overwhelming number of cases,” Walenksy said.

Rapid advances in understanding blood clots highlight the benefits of scientific research on seemingly narrow topics, and scientists can struggle for years to understand why adverse events occur. This is in stark contrast to the plight of other vaccines.

Theodore Workentin, a professor of pathology and molecular medicine at McMaster University in Canada, one of the world’s experts in heparin-induced syndrome, said:

“Imagine the world was the same, even if heparin had never been invented. People coagulate with these low platelets and don’t even know where to start … there’s a roadmap. did.”

“Pale, soft, salmon-colored blood clot”

For years, a relatively small number of doctors and scientists have focused solely on unraveling the science behind the rare response to heparin that can cause both coagulation and a decrease in platelet counts. I did.

In 1957, two doctors from Dartmouth College School of Medicine introduced 10 patients who received heparin for 3 years and had an abnormal coagulation reaction. A report at the New York Medical Conference included a photo of the removed blood clot. This was described as “a pale, soft, salmon-colored blood clot,” according to Warkentin’s history: textbook.. Audience experts were not convinced and no one raised their hand when asked if they had seen a similar case.

Over the next few decades, there was growing awareness that the rare reactions to heparin were genuine and probably caused by the immune system. A 1977 study Case details in eight patients, six of whom were female, were considered important in establishing heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (known as HIT) as a perceived condition. Milwaukee’s vascular surgeon said,White blood clot syndrome.. “

Scientists continue to learn more about HIT, and proteins found in platelets that also cover the surface of arteries and veins, called platelet factor 4, bind tightly to heparin to form a two-part complex. I discovered that there is a possibility.

In some people, the binding of heparin to proteins warned the body’s disease-fighting system and elicited antibodies to platelet factor 4. This can cause havoc. Antibodies can activate platelets, but with seemingly contradictory results. Some platelets coagulate and others disappear. Antibodies can damage the cells that line the blood vessels and help induce blood clots in one or more ways.

Because these antibodies can be detected by laboratory tests, doctors had an essential tool for diagnosing the condition. The first iteration of the test was created in 1984 by Warkentin mentor John Kelton.

It took years to scientifically figure out what’s happening at HIT, and it’s an ongoing project. Scientists have carefully developed a mouse model that allows them to study the condition and created laboratory-generated monoclonal antibodies. Imitation Things in the body. Warkentin et al. Discovered a mysterious form of condition that could occur without heparin.

Mortimer Ponts, Head of Pediatric Hematology at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, said: “On the other hand, every time there is an abnormal blood clot, someone has recently tested it for HIT, so it’s just exciting to find it useful.”

Unusual type of blood clot

When something bad happens to a person after vaccination, the first question most scientists ask is whether it is related to injections or just by chance.

For cerebral thrombi identified in Europeans recently vaccinated with AstraZeneca, early studies focused on whether they occur more frequently than the typical proportion of such thrombi in the general population. It was.

Cerebral thrombosis, called dural venous sinus thrombosis, is rare and is expected to occur in approximately 2 to 14 cases in a population of 1 million each year.Blood clots of recently vaccinated people revealed More general It occurs weeks after a healthier young person is fired than usual.

To date, 222 blood clots have been identified in the brain or abdomen of the 34 million vaccinated people. Europe — In less than a year. However, what stood out to doctors was that the set of symptoms surrounding these clots was so atypical that there was not even an easy way to determine the rate of frequency at which they would normally occur.

“People get blood clots. These things happen,” said Stephen Couture, a hematologist at Stanford University Medical Center. “Having a blood clot is one thing. Spreading a blood clot to a otherwise healthy woman who dies is another thing. It gets your attention.”

On Friday, early March, Austrian doctor Sabine Eichinger, a 49-year-old health care worker who was involved in the care of the first patient, told Andreas Greinacher, a German expert on HIT, about this unusual case.She agreed to send him a sample Next Tuesday, Greinacher talked with Warkentin about the similarities between the case and the rare immune response to heparin. I co-authored a medical textbook on this.

By the next day, Greinacher et al. Determined that a diagnostic test for the same antibody associated with HIT could be useful. Their treatise was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, along with reports from Norwegian experts, suggesting a new name for the syndrome. Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, Or VITT. They proposed possible treatment courses involving intravenous immunoglobulin and other anticoagulants.

In the heparin-induced state, the cause was a combination of heparin and platelet factor 4. In the case of vaccines, something in the vaccine (to be exact, still under scrutiny) binds to platelet factor 4 and responds similarly.

“Sometimes people given these vaccines are regulated to maintain this immune response, much like patients get into trouble by enthusiastic about one of these huge reactions after being given heparin. It loses control and makes one of these high-titer antibody reactions enthusiastic, “said Richard Aster, Honorary Senior Research Fellow of Versiti, a non-profit organization focused on blood health and research.

Five of the six patients in the United States who developed blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were tested by doctors and found the same HIT antibody. A 25-year-old man who was vaccinated in a clinical trial of the vaccine and suffered a stroke also had HIT antibodies. The presence of these tests, and their ability to treat the condition, is a tribute to many years of experience studying HIT.

Paul A. Ofit, a vaccine expert at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital who developed the rotavirus vaccine, understands that rapid exposure to the thrombotic mechanism of people receiving the coronavirus vaccine is a rare event related to others. He said it was in sharp contrast to the experience he tried. vaccine. Rotavirus vaccine, RotaShieldWithdrew from the market in 1999 because it was found to carry a rare risk of intussusception. Intussusception can cause intestinal obstruction and can be fatal.

“It’s amazing to have survived the experience of intussusception,” said Ofit. “It was over 20 years ago, but I still don’t know why.”

However, even if the science behind the blood clot is unraveled, the parallel public health question of what to do with a rare and effective vaccine remains.

Many point out that the risk remains lower than the risk of contraception and blood clots from severe cases of covid-19. However, blood clots are severe and can have devastating consequences for individuals, and some groups appear to be at increased risk of rare reactions. According to a New England Journal of Medicine case study, Nebraska patients were initially treated with heparin, but have been switched to the recommended regimen for patients with rare vaccine responses. She was seriously ill as of Wednesday when the report was published.

A panel of expert advisors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss the issue again on Friday. European countries most often Resumed use of AstraZeneca vaccine, Often limited to older people whose benefits clearly outweigh the risks.

“Perfect data will never be available and there will always be uncertainty,” said Grace Lee, a pediatric professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, when the CDC Commission discussed how to move forward on Wednesday. .. “But for me, it’s about getting better risk estimates … if possible, minimizing exposure to people who are at greatest risk for this particular adverse event.”