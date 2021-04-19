In the Midwestern Minnesota, 76 COVID-19 cases were added to the report on Monday.





There were 48 newly reported cases in Stearns County, 13 in Kandiyohi County and 8 in Meeker County. Chippewa County and Redwood County each added two, but Big Stone County, Swift County, and Yellow Medicine County each had one new case. No new cases were reported on Monday in the Lac qui Parle, Pope and Renville counties. Related: See Coronavirus The cumulative number of cases in the state is currently 557,665 after adding 1,292 cases. Of the cumulative number of cases, 40,523 were health care workers.



There were six new deaths reported on Monday. The current total number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 is currently 7,026. Most of the deaths were 4,336, occurring in long-term care facilities and long-term care facilities, and 5,791 deaths were over 70 years old. The information was included in the latest Daily status update From Minnesota Ministry of Health, Released daily at 11:00 am. The published data is as of 4:00 pm the day before. The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths of residents confirmed to live in local counties since the beginning of the pandemic are as follows: Big Stone County: 565; 4 dead

Chippewa County: 1,467; 37 dead

Kandiyohi County: 6,295 cases; 81 dead

Pearl County Lake: 736 Space; 22 dead

Meeker County: 2,381; 37 dead

Pope County: 1,031; 6 dead

Redwood County: 1,665; 35 dead

Renville County: 1,725; 43 dead

Stearns County: 21,100; 219 dead

Swift County: 1,001; 18 dead

Yellow Medicine County: 1,109; 19 dead The state is still reporting Daily vaccination Numbers. As of Monday’s report, 2,292,756 people received a single vaccination and 1,625,800 completed the vaccine series throughout the state. This is about 52 percent of the eligible population over the age of 16. The percentage of eligible people (aged 16+) who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine in a local county ranges from 42% in Meeker County to 63% in Big Stone County. To date, 45% of eligible residents of Kandiyohi County have been vaccinated at least once. According to figures available on Monday, the number of individuals who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine in a local county is: Big Stone: 2,571

Chippewa: 4,590

Kandy Yohi: 15,182

Talking Lake: 2,970

Meaker: 7,571

Pope: 4,604

Redwood: 5,385

Renville: 5.666

Stearns: 57,625

Swift: 4,013

Yellow Medicine: 4,175 The vaccine data web page is updated daily at 11:00 am, but it can take up to 48 hours for the data to be reported to the state and processed.

