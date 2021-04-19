Health
What to expect and how to treat arm pain
I feel pain in your arm after you Vaccination?? Maybe it’s a little hot?
Vaccine side effects
These are common and common side effects. COVID-19 vaccine..According to them, they are a sign that your body is building protection against the virus Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. They may take you off duty for a short time because of what you normally do, but they should disappear in a few days.
J & J vaccine
Even if blood clots are found in six women vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, the more serious side effects are not common. Six of the more than 7 million people were vaccinated.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines
Many of the side effects appear more often after the second shot of Moderna and Pfizer than the first shot.
Here are some other side effects and what you can do about them, according to the CDC.
COVID vaccination site, arm pain: pain, redness, swelling
Prevention: Make sure your arms are as relaxed as possible when taking shots. Try massaging when you sit down.
processing: If you experience pain afterwards, it’s a good idea to massage as if you were moving your arms or using a windmill. Another good remedy to reduce discomfort is to put a clean, cool, wet washcloth on the spot.
Fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, fever, nausea
When you have these symptoms, it’s time to rest.
processing: Over-the-counter painkillers such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help relieve discomfort. Drinking water is good for heat.
How long will they last?When to call the doctor
- If redness or tenderness worsens after 24 hours.
- You have side effects that are related to you.
