A report from El Paso County shows that the COVID Vaccine Clinic ignored safety – CBS Denver
Denver (AP) — A Colorado County Public Health Report found that the Colorado Springs Vaccine Clinic was operated without adequate warming of vaccines and social distances, and unmasked workers. The Associated Press received a report on the Moma Health and Wellness Clinic from a public health officer in El Paso County in response to a request for records.
The· Colorado Public Health and Environment Department has discontinued vaccinations in the clinic After nearly 4,000 people have taken Pfizer or Moderna at least once at the facility.
“No one in the room was wearing a mask. There were piles of silver trays filled with syringes on the desk, and the bowls were filled with vaccine,” the report said. “I didn’t find any temporary logs or vaccine coolers / refrigerators. None of the syringes had a label.”
According to her website, the aesthetic day spa is called Doctor Moma Health and Wellness Clinic and is run by Sylvie Nash Moma, who holds a PhD in Nursing Practice. The degree includes advanced training in nursing skills and disciplines.
El Paso public health officials visited the clinic on April 9 after receiving a phone call and email containing concerns and complaints about the clinic and the vaccines administered there.
Employees described the operation of the clinic as “very confusing and chaotic,” adding that “at some point I helped control traffic.”
Employees also noticed a lack of social distance, with two to four vaccinated people in each vaccination room while patients were sitting next to each other. According to the report, some 4 x 6 foot rooms could accommodate up to 8 people.
Employees said that some patient records were “Moma” as the only vaccinated person listed, even though Dr. other employees were vaccinated in the field.
Each provider will demonstrate its ability to meet all COVID-19 vaccine program requirements before becoming an approved vaccine provider through a formal registration process established by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. is needed. The State Health Department told The Associated Press.
The State Department of Health confirms a physician’s license with regulators before approving a COVID-19 vaccine provider. When providers register, they understand the required protocols and certify by signature that they have the proper equipment for vaccine storage and handling, the department said.
“Dr. Moma has confirmed that she meets all the minimum requirements to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination program and that her clinic follows the practices set out in the program,” said the agency.
Moma will speak at a press conference at 3:00 pm on Monday, according to a Facebook post from a public group titled “Dr. Dr.”. MomaCOVID-19 vaccinated person. “
After consulting with the CDC, the Colorado Department of Health said Dr. Those who received either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine once at Moma Health and Wellness have announced guidance that they will need to start over with the double dose series.
The unknown person must wait at least 28 days before receiving a new initial dose of Pfizer or modelna vaccine, and there will be follow-up shots after 28 days, the state health department said.
Associated Press in the United States by PATTY NIEBERG
Nieberg is a corps member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in the local newsroom to report on unreported issues.
