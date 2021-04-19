Today’s COVID-19: See Newmarket Numbers in York Region, Ontario

New Market (reported at 5 pm on Sunday, April 18)
- 2,288 cases of COVID-19
- Two of the 37 customs since April 17 are atypical
- 481 (+25) variant case
- 36 (+0) B.1.1.7.UK (0 active); 26 close contacts, 5 local transmissions, 5 workplaces
- 2 (+0) P.1 Brazil (0 active); 2 Workplace
- The 468 (+25) strain has not yet been determined (159 active, 2 in ICU, 5 in hospital, 4 dead). 214 close contacts, 160 community outbreaks, 34 workplaces, 8 outbreaks)
- 1,998 resolutions (87%)
- 245 (+15) active case
- 0 more, 45 in total
- 5 (+0) Newmarket residents hospitalized, 2 in ICU
- Institutional outbreak of 6 (+0)
- Outbreak # 10 was declared at the South Lake Regional Health Center on April 17 (two health care workers)
- Outbreak # 9 was declared at the South Lake Regional Health Center on April 12 (6). (+3) patient)
- Outbreak # 8 was declared at the South Lake Regional Health Center on April 7 (3 patients, 1 healthcare worker).
- Outbreak # 7 was declared at the South Lake Regional Health Center on April 6 (4 patients)
- CBI Group Home Community Life Occurrence # 2 Declared (3 Residents, 12) (+2) staff)
- Outbreak # 3 was declared at Eagle Terrace Long Term Care Home on April 1st (3 healthcare professionals)
- Occurrence of 1 (+0) nursery school
- Hop Scotch Day Care Service, Bondia Avenue (1 child, 1 staff)
- 7 (+2) School monitoring
- Surveillance was declared at Poplar Bank Public School on April 18 (1 student)
- Monitoring was declared at Maple Leaf Public School on April 17 (1 student)
- Surveillance declared at Alexander Muir Public School on April 16 (3 students)
- Surveillance declared at Prince Charles Public School on April 15 (1 student)
- Surveillance declared at Newmarket High School on April 12 (1 student)
- Surveillance was declared at Huron Heights Secondary School on April 8 (2 students, 1 staff)
- Surveillance was declared at Terry Fox Public School on March 30 (2 students, 1 staff)
- 26 positives (6.9% positive) in 376 tests on April 16
Niti Gritti
- 972 (+8) case intimate contact, or 42%
- 561 (+14) cases of community infection, or 25%
- Systematic occurrence of 360 (+0) cases, or 16%
- 140 (+13) cases under investigation, or 2%
- 23 (+0) case moved, or 1%
- 189 (+0) workplace outbreaks, or 9%
- 567 (+4) cases aged 19-34, 25%
- 390 (+5) cases aged 35-44 years, or 17%
- 382 (+5) cases aged 45-54 years, or 17%
- 311 (+6) cases aged 55-64 years, or 14%
- 180 (+6) cases aged 65-79 years, or 8%
- 156 (+5) cases aged 4 to 13 years, or 7%
- 129 (+0) cases over 80 years, or 6%
- 119 (+2) cases aged 14-18 years, or 5%
- 54 (+3) cases aged 0 to 3 years, or 2%
York area (reported at 5 pm on Sunday, April 18) Stay-at-home order, emergency, New restrictions
- 41,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- 572 new cases since April 17
- 8,566 Variant case, 2,898 active, 35 dead
- 568 (+1) B.1.1.7 UK (2 active, 4 dead)
- 5 (+0) B.1.351 South Africa (0 active)
- 29 (+0) P.1 Brazil (1 active, 1 dead)
- The 7,964 (+273) strain has not yet been determined (2,894 active, 30 dead, 55 hospitalized, 8 in ICU)
- 36,485 cases resolved (88%)
- 4,643 (+245) active case
- Three more died, a total of 583
- A 39-year-old Vaughan man died on March 30 at the Toronto General Hospital in Toronto (close contact with exposure)
- An 81-year-old Vaughan man died on April 11 at Mackenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill (close contact with exposure)
- An 83-year-old Vaughan woman died on April 12 at Mackenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill (close contact with exposure)
- 71 (+4) patients were hospitalized, 8 (+0) patients were hospitalized in the ICU
- 458 (+2) workplace outbreak, 22 (+3) active, 3,765 (+62) cases
Recovery plan
Vaccination (York region residents anywhere in Ontario)
- Total dose 307,533
- 284,687 residents with a single dose
- 87.0% are over 80 years old with at least one dose
- 84.8% of 75-79 years with at least one dose
- 76.4% of 70-74 years, at least one dose
- 65.5% aged 65-69 years, at least one dose
- 44.0% of 60-64 years old with at least one dose
- 28.6% of 55-59 years old with at least one dose
- 20.4% of 50-54 years old, at least one dose
- 18.4% aged 45-49 years, at least one dose
Cases at schools and nursery schools
Institutional outbreak
- 305 (+)) Histogenesis, 25 (-2) Active
- The outbreak ended at Vaughan’s Amika Thornhill Retirement Home.And Monshen Private Care Retirement Home, Markham
Nitty Gritty
- 18,359 (+126) cases, or 44%, close contact
- 11,679 (+306) cases, or 28%, community infection
- Occurrence at 4,076 (+5) or 10% of facilities
- 2,692 (+56) cases under investigation, or 6%
- 401 (+4) case, or 1%, travel
- 3,375 (+19) cases, that is, 8% of workplace occurrences
- 10,763 (+136) cases aged 19-34 years, or 26%
- 7,224 (+89) cases aged 45-54 years, or 17%
- 6,026 (+81) cases aged 55-64 years, or 14%
- 5,961 (+86) cases aged 35-44 years, or 14%
- 3,735 (+53) cases aged 65-79 years, or 9%
- 2,862 (+64) cases aged 4 to 13 years, or 7%
- 2,356 (+36) cases aged 14-18 years, or 6%
- 1,995 (+8) cases over 80 years old, or 5%
- 789 (+15) cases aged 0 to 3 years, or 2%
Around the area:
- Vaughan 17,391 (+252) case, 1,892 (+118) active
- Mercum 9,885 (+94) case, 911 (+25) active
- Richmond Hill 5,799 (+83) Case, 704 (+33) Active
- New Market 2,288 (+37) Case, 245 (+15) Active
- Aurora 1,392 (+17) case, 150 (+7) active
- Whitchurch-Stouffville 1,143 (+14) case, 129 (+0) active
- Georgina 951 (+8) case, 95 (-1) active
- King 897 (+13) case, 88 (+4) active
- East Gwillin Berry 867 (+5) Case, 82 (+2) Active
Ontario (April 19th, 10:30 am, April 18th report)
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 421,442 cases
- 4,447 new cases since April 16
- 36,894 (+2,471) variant case
- 36,579 UK variant
- 104 South African variants
- 211 Brazilian variants
- An additional 19 people died, a total of 7,735
- 88.0% of 370,844 cases resolved
- 2,202 (+95) cases are hospitalized. 755 (+14) on ICU; 516 (+10) on ventilator * No data submitted by more than 10% of hospitals
- An additional 53,776 tests have been completed and 28,651 are waiting for results
- 10.5% positive April 18
vaccine
- 66,897 daily doses administered on April 18
- Total dose 3,904,778
- 346,005 completed (fully vaccinated people)
Cases at schools and nursery schools
- 11,502 (+155) cases aged 4 to 8
- 15,038 (+238) cases aged 9 to 13
- 14,899 (+226) cases aged 14 to 17
Institutional outbreak
- Outbreaks of 1,409 (+1) and 39 (+1) activities in long-term care facilities
- Occurrence of 837 (+0) in retirement home, active of 22 (-3)
- Outbreak of 498 (+1) in hospital, active of 35 (+0)
- 3,912 (+0) Death of a long-term care intern
- 15,109 (+4) cases are caregivers