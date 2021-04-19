Today’s COVID-19: See Newmarket Numbers in York Region, Ontario





37 new cases occurred in New Market, further increasing the number of cases in South Lake. The York region reports a high pandemic of 572 new cases, an additional 3 deaths, and a weekly average of 510 cases.Ontario reported 4,447 new cases, 19 deaths and 66,897 vaccinations on Sunday, the lowest in two weeks

New Market (reported at 5 pm on Sunday, April 18) 2,288 cases of COVID-19

Two of the 37 customs since April 17 are atypical

481 (+25) variant case 36 (+0) B.1.1.7.UK (0 active); 26 close contacts, 5 local transmissions, 5 workplaces 2 (+0) P.1 Brazil (0 active); 2 Workplace The 468 (+25) strain has not yet been determined (159 active, 2 in ICU, 5 in hospital, 4 dead). 214 close contacts, 160 community outbreaks, 34 workplaces, 8 outbreaks)

1,998 resolutions (87%)

245 (+15) active case

0 more, 45 in total

5 (+0) Newmarket residents hospitalized, 2 in ICU

Institutional outbreak of 6 (+0) Outbreak # 10 was declared at the South Lake Regional Health Center on April 17 (two health care workers) Outbreak # 9 was declared at the South Lake Regional Health Center on April 12 (6). (+3) patient) Outbreak # 8 was declared at the South Lake Regional Health Center on April 7 (3 patients, 1 healthcare worker). Outbreak # 7 was declared at the South Lake Regional Health Center on April 6 (4 patients) CBI Group Home Community Life Occurrence # 2 Declared (3 Residents, 12) (+2) staff) Outbreak # 3 was declared at Eagle Terrace Long Term Care Home on April 1st (3 healthcare professionals)

Occurrence of 1 (+0) nursery school Hop Scotch Day Care Service, Bondia Avenue (1 child, 1 staff)

7 (+2) School monitoring Surveillance was declared at Poplar Bank Public School on April 18 (1 student) Monitoring was declared at Maple Leaf Public School on April 17 (1 student) Surveillance declared at Alexander Muir Public School on April 16 (3 students) Surveillance declared at Prince Charles Public School on April 15 (1 student) Surveillance declared at Newmarket High School on April 12 (1 student) Surveillance was declared at Huron Heights Secondary School on April 8 (2 students, 1 staff) Surveillance was declared at Terry Fox Public School on March 30 (2 students, 1 staff)

26 positives (6.9% positive) in 376 tests on April 16 Niti Gritti 972 (+8) case intimate contact, or 42%

561 (+14) cases of community infection, or 25%

Systematic occurrence of 360 (+0) cases, or 16%

140 (+13) cases under investigation, or 2%

23 (+0) case moved, or 1%

189 (+0) workplace outbreaks, or 9%

567 (+4) cases aged 19-34, 25%

390 (+5) cases aged 35-44 years, or 17%

382 (+5) cases aged 45-54 years, or 17%

311 (+6) cases aged 55-64 years, or 14%

180 (+6) cases aged 65-79 years, or 8%

156 (+5) cases aged 4 to 13 years, or 7%

129 (+0) cases over 80 years, or 6%

119 (+2) cases aged 14-18 years, or 5%

54 (+3) cases aged 0 to 3 years, or 2% York area (reported at 5 pm on Sunday, April 18) Stay-at-home order, emergency, New restrictions 41,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19

572 new cases since April 17

8,566 Variant case, 2,898 active, 35 dead 568 (+1) B.1.1.7 UK (2 active, 4 dead) 5 (+0) B.1.351 South Africa (0 active) 29 (+0) P.1 Brazil (1 active, 1 dead) The 7,964 (+273) strain has not yet been determined (2,894 active, 30 dead, 55 hospitalized, 8 in ICU)

36,485 cases resolved (88%)

4,643 (+245) active case

Three more died, a total of 583 A 39-year-old Vaughan man died on March 30 at the Toronto General Hospital in Toronto (close contact with exposure) An 81-year-old Vaughan man died on April 11 at Mackenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill (close contact with exposure) An 83-year-old Vaughan woman died on April 12 at Mackenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill (close contact with exposure)

71 (+4) patients were hospitalized, 8 (+0) patients were hospitalized in the ICU

458 (+2) workplace outbreak, 22 (+3) active, 3,765 (+62) cases Recovery plan Vaccination (York region residents anywhere in Ontario) Total dose 307,533

284,687 residents with a single dose

87.0% are over 80 years old with at least one dose

84.8% of 75-79 years with at least one dose

76.4% of 70-74 years, at least one dose

65.5% aged 65-69 years, at least one dose

44.0% of 60-64 years old with at least one dose

28.6% of 55-59 years old with at least one dose

20.4% of 50-54 years old, at least one dose

18.4% aged 45-49 years, at least one dose Cases at schools and nursery schools Institutional outbreak 305 (+)) Histogenesis, 25 (-2) Active The outbreak ended at Vaughan’s Amika Thornhill Retirement Home.And Monshen Private Care Retirement Home, Markham

Nitty Gritty 18,359 (+126) cases, or 44%, close contact

11,679 (+306) cases, or 28%, community infection

Occurrence at 4,076 (+5) or 10% of facilities

2,692 (+56) cases under investigation, or 6%

401 (+4) case, or 1%, travel

3,375 (+19) cases, that is, 8% of workplace occurrences

10,763 (+136) cases aged 19-34 years, or 26%

7,224 (+89) cases aged 45-54 years, or 17%

6,026 (+81) cases aged 55-64 years, or 14%

5,961 (+86) cases aged 35-44 years, or 14%

3,735 (+53) cases aged 65-79 years, or 9%

2,862 (+64) cases aged 4 to 13 years, or 7%

2,356 (+36) cases aged 14-18 years, or 6%

1,995 (+8) cases over 80 years old, or 5%

789 (+15) cases aged 0 to 3 years, or 2% Around the area: Vaughan 17,391 (+252) case, 1,892 (+118) active

Mercum 9,885 (+94) case, 911 (+25) active

Richmond Hill 5,799 (+83) Case, 704 (+33) Active

New Market 2,288 (+37) Case, 245 (+15) Active

Aurora 1,392 (+17) case, 150 (+7) active

Whitchurch-Stouffville 1,143 (+14) case, 129 (+0) active

Georgina 951 (+8) case, 95 (-1) active

King 897 (+13) case, 88 (+4) active

East Gwillin Berry 867 (+5) Case, 82 (+2) Active Ontario (April 19th, 10:30 am, April 18th report) Confirmed cases of COVID-19 421,442 cases

4,447 new cases since April 16

36,894 (+2,471) variant case 36,579 UK variant 104 South African variants 211 Brazilian variants

An additional 19 people died, a total of 7,735

88.0% of 370,844 cases resolved

2,202 (+95) cases are hospitalized. 755 (+14) on ICU; 516 (+10) on ventilator * No data submitted by more than 10% of hospitals

An additional 53,776 tests have been completed and 28,651 are waiting for results

10.5% positive April 18 vaccine 66,897 daily doses administered on April 18

Total dose 3,904,778

346,005 completed (fully vaccinated people) Cases at schools and nursery schools Click here to update

11,502 (+155) cases aged 4 to 8

15,038 (+238) cases aged 9 to 13

14,899 (+226) cases aged 14 to 17 Institutional outbreak Outbreaks of 1,409 (+1) and 39 (+1) activities in long-term care facilities

Occurrence of 837 (+0) in retirement home, active of 22 (-3)

Outbreak of 498 (+1) in hospital, active of 35 (+0)

3,912 (+0) Death of a long-term care intern

15,109 (+4) cases are caregivers

