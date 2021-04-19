Clark County reports three new COVID-19 deaths and 258 new confirmed possible cases





Clark County reported three new deaths from COVID-19 and 258 new potentially confirmed cases due to the ongoing upward trend in disease activity since Friday. According to the Clark County Public Health Department, the three deaths were men in their 70s, women in their 70s, and men over the age of 80. All three had fundamental conditions. The death brings the county to a total of 252 people. Four deaths were reported last week, three in the previous week and one in the week leading up to April 2. Deaths are added to the county total 10-12 days after the outbreak. Public health has reported 203 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday, pushing the county total to 20,459. According to public health data, the county recorded an average of about 68 new cases per day since Friday, up from an average of about 59 last week and about 46 per day the previous week. In addition, public health reported 55 new possible COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 854 to date. The county counted cases diagnosed by antigen testing last week and began reporting possible cases. Antigen tests are considered to be faster but less accurate than the molecular (PCR) tests used to diagnose confirmed cases.

According to public health, the number of active cases, counting both confirmed cases and active cases still in quarantine, increased to 540 on Monday and increased from 517 on Friday. According to public health data, hospitalizations are mixed, with 19 hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, down from 21 on Friday, and 5 hospitalized awaiting test results. Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. As of April 14, the Washington State Department of Health reported that 151,507 people (30.35 percent of the county’s population) had been vaccinated for the first time and 103,949 (20.82 percent of the population) had been fully vaccinated. Did. To schedule a reservation, please visit Safeway / Albertsons website.. Scheduling link Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Web Page, Washington State Health Department Vaccine Locator.. If you do not have internet access or need help scheduling your booking, you can call public health Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm at 888-225-4625. Call center personnel can assist you in scheduling. Language assistance is available.

