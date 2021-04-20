Often disinfects the surface to prevent Covid for the show, CDC advises

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of surface infection with Covid-19 is low. Much more important is airborne transmission — and those who relentlessly disinfect the surface may be more harmful than good.

“The CDC has determined that it has a low risk of surface infections and is secondary to the major pathways of viral infections via direct droplets and aerosols,” said Vincent Hill, head of the Waterborne Disease Control Department, on a CDC-sponsored phone call. I mentioned it in the briefing.

According to Hill, the risk of infection from touching the surface is small, but high indoors. Outdoors, the sun and other factors can destroy the virus, Hill said.

The virus kills “rapidly” on porous surfaces, but can last longer on hard indoor surfaces.

Studies show that the first 24 hours of infection are likely to be surface infections, and households infected with Covid-19 have lower infection rates when the surface is cleaned and disinfected. ..

Therefore, keeping the surface clean is not a waste of time, but it is not the only and most important way to reduce risk, the CDC said.that is Updated guidance For cleaning and disinfecting the surface In the community settings In light of this transmission risk.

“In most cases, simply cleaning the surface with soap or detergent without disinfection already reduces the risk of viral transmission through the surface,” says Hill. “Unless a sick person or a Covid-19-positive person has not been at home within the last 24 hours, no surface disinfection is usually required.”

Hill said cleaning should be concentrated in high-contact areas such as doorknobs and lamp switches.

Household cleaners pose a danger

People may be using household cleaning products to protect themselves from Covid-19, but misuse can have dangerous consequences, Hill added.

Frequent cleaning and disinfection of the surface minimizes its impact on viral infections and may contribute to a “sanitary theater”, he added.

Cleaning and disinfecting “shows” may be used to give you the peace of mind that you are protected from the virus, but with other precautions such as wearing a mask or physical distance. , This can be a false sense of security, and hand hygiene is not consistent, “Hill said.

“It can also make people feel less necessary to engage in these other important precautions.”

Additional data show that the disinfectant itself can pose a risk.

“People who deliberately drink, inhale, or spray disinfectants without understanding that such disinfectant use can cause serious harm to the body, according to public inquiry. There are also, “he said.

Hill quoted the June 2020 CDC survey as saying, “Mixing bleach with ammonia produces toxic gases that are harmful to human lungs. Only 58% knew it wouldn’t happen. “

And the bleach itself can be harmful.

“19% wash food with bleach. This can lead to consumption of unwashed bleach, which is toxic and can be damaging to the body. 18 % Use household cleaners on their bare skin, which can damage the skin and cause rashes and burns, “says Hill.

Hill added that the number of calls to the Disinfectant Poison Center in 2020 was higher than in 2018 or 2019, according to surveillance data.

The CDC states in its latest guidance that alternative disinfection methods can be time consuming or risky.

“The effectiveness of alternative surface disinfection methods such as ultrasound, high-intensity UV radiation, and LED blue light against the virus responsible for COVID-19 has not been fully established,” the CDC said in an updated website. I am.