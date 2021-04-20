Private event will provide 20 visually impaired people with COVID-19 vaccine

Margo Schaefer, 82, failed to book a COVID-19 vaccination for several months before receiving a call from the Arizona Blind and Visually Impaired Center.

Then, on Monday, Schaefer, who has poor eyesight and lives alone in Mesa, boarded the Phoenix center and finally received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, she said.

“I was really happy because I didn’t get anything when they called me and said I was going to take a shot here,” Schaefer told The Arizona Republic.

Schaefer was one of about 20 people who were first vaccinated at a private event held on Monday to vaccinate visually impaired and visually impaired people in Phoenix. The event was held in partnership with the Center and Terros Health.

Steve Welker, director of the center, said he was grateful for the partnership with Telos Health because it is important for the visually impaired and visually impaired to be vaccinated.

“We visually impaired people are more susceptible to the virus because they don’t know if anyone is wearing a mask. They often use vision guides, so they are often within 6 feet of a person. Yes, touching the surface, getting guidance, tables and chairs, “Welker said.

Defenders are visually impaired and disabled, including visually impaired Not considered With the deployment of vaccines in Arizona. Many people, including underserved, elderly, and disabled communities, were unable to access the vaccine due to problems with the registration process, transportation, or on-site accommodation.

Therefore, some organizations such as Ability 360 Held separate events Vaccine people with disabilities and provide appropriate accommodation to model vaccine sites.

“I think vaccination is very important for this particular group of visually impaired customers, but it was very difficult to get vaccinated,” Welker said.

Chad Hagaman, 49, from Phoenix, said he was legally blind and was infected with COVID-19 in January.

“It was a long battle, I then suffered a lung injury,” said Hagaman, who was afraid to use public transport and be surrounded by a large crowd.

But on Monday, Hagaman also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after attempting to use 211 Arizona for vaccine registration.

“It was almost impossible to get through, it wasn’t available, and the website was crowded with people,” Hagaman said. He said the center helped Hagaman, who had been a student there for about a year, register for his Monday appointment.

“I wanted to get the vaccine just to play my part,” he said.

Peggy Chase, President and Chief Executive Officer of Terros Health, held another event after the leadership of the Arizona Center for the Blind and the Blind contacted Terros Health to provide vaccines to the center’s clients.

“We really believe that everyone should have a vaccine,” she said. “Persons who do not have access to their computers or in a transportation-friendly way are much more difficult to receive the vaccine.”

“It helps many people”: The event improves access to vaccines for the visually impaired

Visually impaired James Deering, 40, said an employee of the Center for the Visually Impaired introduced him to a vaccine event. Since the pandemic, Deering has only been to grocery stores, but he said, “I wish I could go out more easily.”

“It’s so strange, everyone was so far apart. I don’t have to be with someone all the time, but I want to interact more. In a way, it’s safe and free,” he said.

Deering said he was grateful for the private vaccine event.

“Anyone with a disability has a great deal of difficulty in achieving these things, including vaccines and everything else. It makes it very difficult and this is important. It makes many people I’m helping, “he said.

Schaefer said he didn’t understand “why it took so long for all this to happen for people with disabilities.” She said it was difficult to get on because all her children lived outside the state.

But now that Schafer has been vaccinated and has been vaccinated for the second time, she said she feels safe.

“I feel free. I can go out without worry. That’s great,” she said.

The center can help visually impaired or visually impaired people register for vaccines online or by phone and connect to transportation on other vaccine sites. The center can also communicate in American Sign Language and has materials that explain the process step by step.

Registration assistance is available at vaccine @ acbvi.org or 602-273-7411.

