LA County schools that are well compliant with the COVID protocol.Youth sports issues

Share this article:

Schools reopened throughout Los Angeles County have shown good compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, and the county’s director of public health declared on Monday that the campus was safe for children, but youth sports were more. It is difficult and can enforce stricter rules for participants.

Barbara Ferrer said of the current five COVID-19 outbreaks involving schools three times in Santa Clarita and once each in Redondo Beach and Agoura Hills: “Everything is not instructed at school, but in youth sports. It’s related. “

“In some sports, masking and distance can be a challenge, and socializing during these activities off-campus can also contribute to viral infections between these groups. We know there is, “she said. “We are seriously considering the current guidance on youth sports and may make additional recommendations later this week to mitigate the spread of infections among youth sports participants. “

Current outbreaks include students participating in soccer, basketball, baseball and dance.

But going to school has proven to be a safe move, she said. She states that more than half of the school campuses visited by health inspectors are fully compliant with the COVID-19 protocol, with 35% being more than 90% compliant and 10% being 80-89% compliant. I did.

“Students are pretty safe at school as long as the safety protocol is followed,” she said.

Overall, Feller maintained “cautious optimism” about the county’s fight against COVID-19, reducing daily average cases by 98%, daily hospitalizations by 94%, and deaths since the winter surge. He pointed out that the number of people decreased by 97%.

“With these continuous stable case rates and an average of about 1% daily test positives, we can all expect that our progress in delaying transmission is not an illusion,” she said. It was. “But if we want to keep this remarkable progress, we need to think realistically about the risks associated with returning to places and activities that were a huge part of our lives before the pandemic. More people. You need to take wise precautions for the next few weeks while you are vaccinated against. “

However, she pointed out that the number of cases scattered in other parts of the country, mainly on the east coast, but elsewhere, is skyrocketing. She said Michigan currently has 7,000 new cases per day, and Pennsylvania’s daily case rate has nearly doubled in the past month. While the increase appears primarily due to a highly infectious variant of COVID-19, Feller also said that all states showing the increase had “significantly relaxed” restrictions on business and other gatherings. I did.

“In the past, high rates of infection on the East Coast led to an increase in cases in Los Angeles County a few weeks later, but I believe this pattern is unavoidable,” Feller said. “Our situation is different from the past, as millions of residents and workers are vaccinated.”

She added: “We are in a good place now in Los Angeles, and we have the opportunity to plan a course that is different from the ones seen in other parts of the country, but if we do it together. You can only do this in …. There is never more evidence of how important it is for us to take care of each other, especially now that many of us have returned to work or school. We can do this, but we can only do this if we work together. “



On Monday, the county reported an additional 18 deaths, bringing the total cumulative total to 23,641.

An additional 337 cases were reported, increasing the total to 1,229,311 from the entire pandemic.

Due to late reporting from the weekend, the number of cases and deaths on Monday tends to be low.

According to state statistics, COVID-19 admitted 465 people to Los Angeles County, down from 470 on Sunday. The number of people in the intensive care unit fell below 100 and reached 96.

Currently, more than 6 million vaccines have been administered in the county, including 2,239,672 second doses. This means that many people are fully vaccinated. At least 230,000 people have been “county-controlled” vaccinated so far before the use of the vaccine is stopped while federal authorities are investigating half a dozen reports of people with severe blood clots. I was receiving a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the site.

LA County schools that are well compliant with the COVID protocol.Youth sports issues Last changed: Along

>> Want to read more stories like this? Get our free daily newsletter here!

follow us: