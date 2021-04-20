Call for further research on whether vitamin D can be protected from Covid-19





According to experts, more should be done to see if vitamin D supplements can help protect against Covid-19. The call comes after new studies show that people taking certain vitamins are less likely to be positive for the virus that causes Covid-19. UK health officials say there is “not enough evidence” to recommend vitamin D supplements just to prevent Covid-19. Experts at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) have previously stated that low levels of vitamin D are associated with the more severe Covid-19, but low levels of vitamin D exacerbate the results. It is difficult to know if it is or vice versa. There is already guidance recommending that people over the age of 4 consider taking daily supplements containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D from October to early March to maintain bone and muscle health. British people do not make enough vitamin D from sunlight these months. Currently, new studies support the theory that vitamin D (and some other vitamins and probiotics) may help reduce the risk of Covid-19. And experts are looking for a great way to assess whether some supplements may have a protective effect. Published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, this study examined data from more than 445,000 people in the United Kingdom, United States, and Sweden contributing to the Zoe Covid-19 Symptom Study app. Information on infectious diseases and dietary supplements has been matched. Of the 372,000 participants in the UK, researchers found that women taking probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, multivitamins, or vitamin D were at low risk of being infected with the virus that causes Covid-19. We found that the effect was 9% to 14% lower. Risks among those who take supplements. No effect was observed in people taking vitamin C, zinc, or garlic supplements. Observations were not seen in men. Similar findings were found in the US and Swedish groups. The author, led by a scholar at King’s College London, wrote: “In conclusion, our data show that women taking multivitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, or probiotics have a slightly lower risk of Sars-CoV-2 infection in the UK. It’s a cohort of the United States and Sweden, but it doesn’t work for cohorts taking zinc, vitamin C, or garlic. “Given the interest in supplements during a pandemic, large randomized controlled trials are needed to test the protective effects of the supplements selected and possible side effects before making evidence-based recommendations.”

