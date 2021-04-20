Night vaccination available from KC Health Department Clinic from April 20





April 19, 2021 With more vaccines available, the Kansas City Department of Health is expanding its COVID vaccination clinic to the evening hours.

Residents can come to the Health Department’s 2400 Troost Ave. from 5 pm to 7:15 pm to receive the COVID vaccine, starting April 20 and until notified every Tuesday and Thursday. .. Walk-ins are welcome, but booking can help prevent long wait times. The Ministry of Health’s efforts to prioritize vaccination of residents most vulnerable to hospitalization and death have provided extensive protection for the elderly. Over 70% of Kansas City residents over the age of 65 are vaccinated against COVID-19.

We now need to recommend vaccination to young adults. To date, only 30 percent of residents under the age of 65 have taken at least one dose. Anyone over 16 years old can use it, so please come to the store if you are a family member. “We are expanding our consultation hours to make it as easy as possible for residents who have jobs or other appointments and cannot stop vaccination during the day. Wants to accommodate more people and more schedules .. Our nursing staff is waiting for you and ready so secure an appointment online or call 311 Or walk in and quickly double the number of COVID-19 vaccinated residents aged 16-64, “says Tiffany Wilkinson. , Manager of Infectious Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparation Department.

“There is an urgent need for vaccination. The sooner the majority of the population is vaccinated, the less likely the virus will adapt and become potentially fatal. We need to do what we can to prevent years of COVID cases, COVID deaths, COVID loss, and shutdown. With enough vaccines, we will be back on track, “said the Director of Health, Kansas. Dr. Rex Archer said. The Health Department also operates three other COVID vaccine clinics during the day. Choose the one that is closest to you or that is most convenient for you. Location and time:

Smith-Hale Middle School (formerly Hickman Mills HS) 9010A Old Santa Ferrode KCMO 64138

Former Gen-X Store 3100 Prospect Ave. KCMO 64128

Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center 3700 Blue Parkway KCMO64130 Walk-ins are welcomed at all clinics. Reservations are recommended to ensure vaccines and reduce waiting times.For convenience, residents can schedule their appointments at kcmo.gov/coronavirus.. If you do not have access to the Digital Appointment Platform, call 311 and the staff will pre-register by phone or visit the clinic, at which point the staff will complete the registration.







