LA County has given 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Public health officials announced on Monday that more than 6,000,000 COVID-19 vaccines had been given to people throughout Los Angeles County.

Of these, 4,080,126 was the first dose and 2,239,672 was the second dose. Over 4 million have additional protection against COVID-19 and over 2 million are fully protected.

According to public health officials, more than 70% of LA County residents over the age of 65 have been vaccinated at least once.



“We are in a good place now in Los Angeles, and we have the opportunity to plan a course that is different from the ones seen in other parts of the country, but we can only do it together. No, “said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LADPH Director. “We play our part in how well simple masks work to protect both children and adults, and to protect each other by vaccinating each of us as soon as possible. We know how important it is, especially now that many of us have returned to work or school, there is no evidence of how important it is for us to take care of each other. There is. ”

This week, 711 vaccination sites opened throughout the county, administering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, including two new sites, Palmdale and Santa Clarita, the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center and Canyons University.

Officials said 70% of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses have been replaced by Pfizer and Moderna doses since the CDC and FDA announced a suspension of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on April 13. ..

At the end of this week, the CDC Vaccinations Advisory Committee may announce the safety of the vaccine. According to LADPH officials, LA County will follow CDC and FDA directives on when it is safe to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration.

An additional 337 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths were reported by LADPH across LA County on Monday.

This brings the total county cumulative total to 1,229,311 COVID-19 positive cases and 23,641 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to LADPH officials.

According to the authorities, the test results are available to more than 6.33 million people, with a cumulative total of 18% testing positive.

As of Monday, there were 470 people admitted to COVID-19 in LA County.

According to state health officials, the Southern California region has a capacity of 33.1% of adult ICU as of the last renewal of the state on Tuesday, April 13.

Residents should prevent the spread of COVID-19, keep them out of the crowd, stay at home when sick, cover their faces, and keep a physical distance from others when outside the house. Encouragement to.

Non-compliance or dangerous conditions at work or at work can be reported anonymously to public health by phone 888-700-9995 or online. Here..

According to LADPH, on Monday, April 19, 2021, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a cumulative total of 26,723 cases reported over the past year. These cases are:

20,200 * (+7) in Santa Clarita

47 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​Bowkei Canyon

836 in the unincorporated area of ​​Canyon Country

3,711 * in Castique

68 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​New Hall

1 at Placerita Canyon

15 at San Francis Skeet / Bouquet Canyon

17 in an unincorporated sand canyon

128 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​Sogas

39 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​Sogas / Canyon Country

1,134 at Stevenson Ranch

336 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​Valverde

190 in the Unincorporated Area of ​​Valencia

* As of Friday, April 16, public health officials have recorded 1,986 cumulative cases reported at the Peter J. Pitches Detention Center, including 1,447 at the North County Correctional Facility. These cases are spread across both the city of Santa Clarita and the total of Castaic. These cases are spread across both the city of Santa Clarita and the total of Castaic.

There are 469 cumulative cases in nearby Acton and 278 cases in Aguadarcy.

A total of 145 coronavirus deaths have been reported at Henry Mayo New Hall Hospital, and since March 2020, at least 285 COVID-19 deaths have been reported throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

For information on how to make a reservation and what confirmations you need to display when making a vaccination reservation, please visit the following website. LA County Vaccination Website (English) or Get vaccinated in Los Angeles Website (Spanish).

Vaccinations are always free and open to qualified residents and workers, regardless of immigrant status.

