More than half of eligible mainners have been vaccinated at least once – NECN
This weekend, Maine reached an immunization milestone.
The State Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on the dashboard that more than 50% of eligible mainners (all residents over the age of 16) had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. At the same time, more than one-third of all residents were completely vaccinated.
During a visit to the Mass Vaccine Clinic at the Portland Expo on Friday, Dr. Nirav Shah, CDC Director of Maine, said Maine consistently ranked high in the list of states ranked by percentage of vaccinated population. Said that the main factor in was the lack of vaccine hesitation in the state. ..
“Credits go to the people of Maine,” said Shah, “when other states, from Alaska to Mississippi, are hitting a wall of hesitation, we don’t see it. Urgency in Maine. Is increasing. “
According to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker, Maine was the first state in the country to be ranked by the percentage of fully vaccinated population.
On Monday, it fell second only to New Mexico for full vaccination, but it was still the first of all New England states.
After New Hampshire and Connecticut, it was the third state on the tracker to receive the first dose.
For people around Monday in Portland, the news of more than half of the eligible people vaccinated was encouraged.
“Hearing these numbers will reduce some stress,” said Louise Cormier of Cumberland, who met a friend who had a picnic lunch on the eastern promenade of Rhode Island.
“We were here today because we had two vaccines. Fully vaccinated. We can get together without wearing a mask and enjoy being here. It’s big. It makes a difference, “Cormier added.
Brunswick residents Chris and Molly Kellogg agreed when they went out for a takeaway picnic lunch with the kids.
“It’s encouraging. I want as many people as possible to wear shorts,” said Chris Kellogg.
“It costs as we progress,” says Molly Kellogg, who said her family “meeting the people we love and gathering with our family, who we’ve been away for a long time.” I was looking forward to doing it. “
For one who said he wasn’t ready to get vaccinated, while many mainners chose to get vaccinated, there was no wave of discrimination against those who chose not to get vaccinated. I have a feeling.
“More information may come out in the end,” said Jacob Vincent of Portland. “You have your choice and too many people are discriminating.” I don’t think. “
Despite advances in Maine vaccines, the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations in the region has led public health officials to pay attention to the protracted presence of variants and viruses.
“We are in a situation where the number of cases is increasing, the positive rate is increasing, and hospitalizations are increasing,” Shah said.
Shah said families traveling during the school’s April vacation week are not considered “leading candidates” for increased cases.
Instead, he said, “the main candidate seems to be the function of the more contagious mutants.”
..
