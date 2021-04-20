Are you suffering from pain-do you wake up in insomnia and suffering?Here’s how to beat it

Crying children, noisy neighbors, weak bladders — there are many things that can awaken us at night. But for some, there is another annoying cause-pain.

Pain is a condition in which people sleep relatively comfortably, but when they sleep, the pain increases and they wake up.

Although the number affected is unknown, a 2014 study by the Journal of Pain found that up to 88% of people with chronic pain had sleep problems and 50% of insomnia had chronic pain. I found that I was suffering from.

And the problem is that it can be a vicious circle. In addition to causing depression, anxiety, and loss of memory and concentration, lack of sleep increases sensitivity to pain and increases the likelihood of waking up.

The reason why it is not clear is that sleep deprivation increases the production of inflammatory chemicals called cytokines, which directly affect nerve cells and increase pain.

But why does the pain increase when we sleep? In fact, there are many reasons why pain awakens us, said Dr. Iran Lieberman, a pain medicine consultant at the University of Manchester Hospital Foundation Trust, “from the way we sleep to the underlying health problems.” I will explain.

Inflammation occurs at night

In some cases, it is the result of the body clock, which not only affects sleep, but also controls other body mechanisms, including inflammation.

In certain inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis (caused by the body’s immune system that attacks the joints), inflammation works on the schedule of the body clock, explains Dr. Julie Gibbs, a time biologist at the University of Manchester. .. “Ironically, there seems to be more active inflammation during the rest period (that is, while you sleep), but the reason is not clear.”

Pain signals relayed between nerves and the brain overwhelm the pathways of the brain. This usually lowers or suppresses consciousness, allows us to sleep and awakens us.

A 2014 study by Harvard Medical School found that gout attacks, a type of arthritis that causes sudden, severe joint pain that is also associated with inflammation, occur twice as often during the day at night and early in the morning.

One theory here is that it is due to the nocturnal reduction of the hormone cortisol. “High levels of cortisol can reduce inflammation,” explains Dr. Gibbs. Taking anti-inflammatory drugs before bedtime or as soon as you wake up can help relieve the pain before it gets worse.

My muscles hurt when I lie down

The fact that we are lying in bed can itself contribute to the pain.

Steven Allder, a consultant neurologist at the Re: Cognition Health Clinic in London, said joint pain can be a permanent cause of nighttime pain, especially if it is due to an existing condition. Explains that you may wake up. Tear his left knee.

“If you have joint pain at night, it may be because your joints are stiff because they don’t move. I was running too much and woke up with pain around 4am, so I had cartilage. I tore it. I need to take painkillers, “he says.

“The inability to straighten my knees at night because I am asleep causes pain.”

Sciatica (the sciatic nerve that extends from the lower back to the legs becomes inflamed or compressed) can occur at night when lying down. This puts pressure on the already inflamed nerves and can cause shooting pain in the lower back and buttocks.

Tony Kochhar, an orthopedic surgeon at the London Bridge Hospital and a professor of sports science at the University of Greenwich, says hip, shoulder and knee pain often causes mild throbbing and is relieved by moving around.

“During the day, we move the affected joints to maintain flexibility,” he says. “But at night, the inflamed tissue tightens, which increases pressure in and around the joints and causes pain.

“Sleeping posture can make things worse. Pressure on inflamed joints or twisting during sleep can cause pain and wake up. Shoulder patients hold pillows That’s why you sleep and relieve pressure from your shoulders.

Sciatica (the sciatic nerve that extends from the lower back to the legs becomes inflamed or compressed) can occur at night when lying down. This puts pressure on the already inflamed nerves and can cause shooting pain in the lower back and buttocks. Stretch your legs the next morning. It is effective to use ice and anti-inflammatory drugs before bedtime.

Early time headache

Even if there is no problem during the day, the pain may worsen at night. Dr. Charles Farber, a dentist in London, said this is the case for toothache. When you lie down, more blood flows into your head, putting pressure on the area of ​​your mouth.

A lesser-understood reason for waking up at night is what is called an “alarm clock” headache. This is because it tends to affect people in their 50s and above, and occurs at the same time (usually between 1 am and 3 am). Woman. These can last from 15 minutes to several hours.

Doctors aren’t sure what the cause is (one theory is that it’s related to the dream stage of sleep), but some studies, counterintuitively, drink strong caffeine in the evening. It suggests that it might be useful, but the reason is not clear. If the pain is severe, your doctor may prescribe a drug called naproxen.

Cluster headaches are even more painful. Cluster headaches can wake you up at the same time for weeks, says Dr. Andy Downson, a clinical leader in East Kent College headache services. “It mainly affects men and usually causes throbbing pain behind one eye.

“Over-the-counter painkillers aren’t powerful enough, so you should talk to your doctor about more effective medications.”

Nighttime headaches can also be a sign of dehydration. This is because the tissue that surrounds the brain (and is made up primarily of water) can contract, putting pressure on the brain.

“If you have a sudden nighttime headache, talk to your GP to make sure there are no secondary headaches. [caused by] Major problems such as increased pressure in the brain and behind the eyes, “adds Dr. Allder.

On the other hand, a sudden, severe abdominal pain that wakes up at night means that the gallbladder is inflamed or that the gallbladder (usually made of cholesterol, a small stone formed within the gallbladder) is passing through. This happens at night, so it’s usually a few hours. After a heavy meal.

New pain in the lasting night needs to be investigated. If you think you know the cause of the pain, it’s okay to take short-term safe medications such as paracetamol at night, “says Dr. Lieberman. “If you wake up every night, you need a diagnosis, so start by looking at your GP.

