Reduced COVID antibody response in some MS patients





The antibody response after SARS-CoV-2 infection was reduced in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) with ocrelizumab (Ocrevus) compared to other MS patients, but the T cell response was not reduced, according to a New York study. Preliminary data from. Antibody detection varied, but T cell levels were similar in patients with COVID-19 and MS, regardless of the disease-modifying treatment used, said Dr. Ilya Kister of NYU Langone Health, New York City. Emerging science Session American Academy of Neurology Virtual conference. “The top-line results of our study show that MS patients taking the B-cell depletion therapy ocrelizumab weaken their antibody response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and SARS more than MS patients not taking ocrelizumab. It is much less likely to produce a neutralizing antibody against the virus. -CoV-2, “said Kister. “On the other hand, SARS CoV-2 specific T cell responses were similar in patients treated with ocrelizumab and those treated with non-crelizumab, and clinically, the COVIDs in these two groups were of similar severity,” he said. It was. Today’s MedPage. “These findings suggest that patients treated with ocrelizumab can fight COVID-19 infection despite reduced antibody response. Perhaps with T cells, the other arm of the immune system. Because innate immunity provides adequate protection in most cases. “It’s encouraging to see the T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 in patients undergoing B cell depletion monoclonal antibody therapy,” said Barry Singer, MD, MD, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis. research. “The study design provides a template for studying the COVID-19 vaccination response of patients with multiple sclerosis by assessing anti-spiking antibodies and T cell responses. Suffering from multiple sclerosis with disease-modifying therapy. The ultimate unanswered question for many people is that COVID-19 vaccination was prophylactic, “said Singer. Today’s MedPage. Kister et al. Evaluated New York University MS patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. Participants were evaluated for antibodies and T cells from January to March 2021. .. MS patients who have been vaccinated with COVID-19, who have been using anti-CD20 drugs other than ocrelizumab, have received high doses of steroids, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), plasma, or antibody treatment in the last 3 months, or Comorbidities that may suppress the major immune system have been ruled out. About one-third (36%) of patients were treated with ocrelizumab and 16% were untreated. The average age of participants was 41, with 70% being female. They had MS for an average of 11.5 years, and 86% had recurrent MS. Most were completely walkable. A total of 59 patients in the group had laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2. Evaluation of these patients included three antibody tests: Elecsys anti-SARS-CoV-2 (Roche Diagnostics) and NYU multiplex bead-based antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid and peplomer. Immunoassay, and live virus immunofluorescence-based microneutralization assay. Some patients also underwent T cell response studies such as enzyme immunoassay (ELISpot) cytokine assay and SARS-CoV-2 TruCulture. The NYU multiplex assay detected antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in most MS patients regardless of treatment, but patients treated with occlillizumab were treated with other disease-modifying treatments or MS treatment. The levels of IgG anti-spiking antibody were significantly lower compared to patients who did not do it at all. .. The median maximum inhibitory concentration of neutralizing antibody (IC50) was lower in the ocrelizumab-treated group than in the other groups. T cell responses with ELISpot and TruCulture were similar in both patients treated with ocrelizumab and those not treated with ocrelizumab. “One problem is the lack of easy access to T cell response tests,” said John Coboy, MD, MD, of the University of Colorado School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study. “But it’s encouraging to have a reaction, even though the antibody is lower.” University of Colorado and NYU Langone Health Begins COVID-19 vaccine response study in MS Immediately the patient, Coboy added. “We plan to work with the Corona Group to conduct a longitudinal study of how patients treated with ocrelizumab generate an immune response of T cells and antibodies to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Kister said. Stated. “This study enrolls 60 patients and follows them for one year.” Judy George Covering MedPage Today’s neurology and neuroscience news, brain aging, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, MS, rare diseases, epilepsy, autism, headache, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, ALS, concussion, CTE, sleep, pain I am writing about such things. follow us Disclosure This study is F. Supported by Hoffman-La Roche. Kister has not revealed a relationship with the industry.

..





