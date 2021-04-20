Supply far exceeds the demand for first trials of unreserved drive-through vaccines

The Florida Department of Health’s first local effort to drive-through COVID-19 vaccination without a reservation did not respond overwhelmingly.

The Ministry of Health had enough vaccines and staff to administer as many as 7,300 vaccines on the VIERA TV during the first four days of the program (Thursday-Sunday). However, only 1,680 people took advantage of this opportunity to receive the first of two required doses of the Moderna vaccine.

This number represents less than a quarter (only 23%) of the capacity of sessions that ran 3 hours daily on Thursday and Friday and 11 hours each on Saturday and Sunday.

“I was surprised at the small number of shots distributed,” said Don Walker, Brevard County Communications Director, on Monday. “I put a shot in every arm that came,” but supply exceeded demand.

Most Brevard County residents have not yet been vaccinated, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Therefore, demand leveling can be a danger signal in efforts to achieve herd immunity that reduces the spread of the coronavirus.

This potential reduction in the number of people who want the vaccine seems to be happening elsewhere in the state.

According to Walker, turnout for unemployed vaccines indicates that the local supply of vaccines has reached a stage where it meets or exceeds demand.

In addition to the VIERA Ministry of Health drive-through site, Brevard County has dozens of vaccine-providing facilities. Healthcare providers; 6 municipalities. There are numerous pharmacies at CVS, Publix, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie stores. There are also one-time vaccination clinics in churches, community centers and elsewhere.

Unreserved vaccines at DOH will continue on Mondays from 4 pm to 7 pm and will take place on Tuesdays from 4 pm to 7 pm at the 2555 Judge Franjamison Way’s Ministry of Health complex. These times are separate from the ongoing drive-through appointment-based vaccines offered on the site that continue early on weekdays.

Anita Stremmel, assistant director of Brevard’s Florida Department of Health, said:

36.2% of Brevard is vaccinated

According to the latest available DOH report, 221,522 Brevard residents, or about 36.2% of the population, have been vaccinated at least once. 136,999 residents (approximately 22.4%) completed all recommended versions of the vaccine (double dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

Jay Wolfson, senior associate Dean at the University of South Florida’s Morsani Medical College, said more people vaccinated to reach the 75% threshold, which many experts believe would stop the spread of the virus. He said he needed to receive it.

Brevard’s population over the age of 65 is almost there, with 72.2% of that age group receiving at least one vaccination.

However, the younger age group is far from that threshold, so no vaccine is approved for use by people under the age of 16, and only the Pfizer vaccine is allowed for people aged 16 and 17.

The percentage of people vaccinated with Brevard is 68.2% over the age of 60. 63.1% for those over 55 years old. 59.5% for those over 50 years old. All of these percentages are slightly below state-wide figures for these age groups.

Wolfson said the numbers are relevant to him because he sees the overall trend of resistance among young people who choose to vaccinate in Florida and nationwide.

“The moment the vaccine became available, they didn’t rush to the vaccination station,” Wolfson said. “They are less likely to be vaccinated and believe they are healthy and risk-free.”

“Many people don’t see a compelling reason,” he said, as the mortality rate from COVID-19 has dropped.

According to Wolfson, the lukewarm reaction of a young group causes two major problems, even when infected with the virus and has few or no symptoms.

They still face the risk of “residual effects” of the vaccine that will appear in future heart, kidney, lung, or brain diseases.

And as the overall number of cases increases, the number of mutant or mutant cases is likely to increase, Wolfson said.

Many unvaccinated people in the younger age group “act as a mutant Petri dish,” Wolfson said.

The “worst case scenario” that experts fear is that it will be a strain that is highly resistant to existing vaccines, Wolfson said.

According to Wolfson, what is needed now is a better vaccine for young people who may utilize athletes, actors, musicians and church leaders to spread the importance of vaccination. It is a “marketing campaign”.

De Santis Seniors-First Approach

Governor Ron DeSantis introduced a “senior first” approach to vaccination, initially providing vaccines to people over the age of 65. A healthcare provider who has direct contact with the patient. And the residents and staff of the long-term care facility.

On March 15th, the age was reduced to 60 years. Until 50 on March 22nd. Up to 40 on March 29th. Depending on the type of vaccine, it will go from 16 to 18 on April 5th.

Walker said he does not believe there is a lack of information on unreserved vaccine programs that have been widely published through traditional printed matter, broadcast, online media, and social media. There was just no demand.

National Guard and civilians from the Orlando-based incident management team at the Florida Emergency Management Agency have assisted vaccination staff during extended hours.

Reassignment of unused vaccines

Walker said the dose of vaccine that would be unused at an unreserved event would not be wasted.

Some are used by Brevard County fire rescue workers to expand programs to provide vaccinations to returnees, while others are used to supply six municipalities with their own vaccine distribution programs. ..

The Cape Canaveral, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Indialantic, Palm Bay, and Satellite Beach municipalities provide vaccines to residents of all counties. If you would like to apply, please contact each municipality for details.

Meanwhile, Brevard’s Ministry of Health has been assigned 5,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine next week due to the usual drive-through appointment vaccination dates. According to Walker, this is the largest weekly allocation ever, starting at 4,700 last week. Weekly quotas are as low as 1,500.

The allocation does not include the shipment of the second dose, which arrives four weeks after the first dose is sent.

According to Walker, county and DOH officials will decide later this week whether to continue the reservation-only system or switch to a reservation-free system in the future to administer the vaccine at the VIERA drive-through site. It’s a schedule.

“If demand slows, we will stop making appointments,” Walker said after the appointments already set were completed. “Demand drives the way we do this.”

The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 76 in Brevard on Monday. Currently, there are a total of 39,464 cases, 2,249 hospitalizations and 843 deaths. This includes 737 deaths in the 65+ age group, or 87.4% of the total.

