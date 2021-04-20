Free Bluebike rides COVID-19 appointments start today





Last updated: April 19, 2021

Updated, April 16: To facilitate access to the Covid-19 vaccine and support transportation needs as more Massachusetts residents become eligible Massachusetts Blue Cross Blue Shield Starting Monday, April 19th, we will be sponsoring a free Bluebikes ride to and from the vaccination site within the Bluebikes system. Providing fair access to vaccines has recently $ 1 Million Commitment Working with Lyft and the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers for transport to and from vaccination sites in poorly serviced communities throughout the state.

Residents are eligible for two free Bluebikes Adventure Pass Slides available in the system’s 10 municipalities (Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Libya, Somerville and Watertown). Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, owned by the municipality and operated by Lyft. “Blue bikes are an important part of Boston’s public transport system, especially during a pandemic,” said Boston Mayor Kim Johnny. “We are grateful for the support of the Blue Cross Blue Shield in Massachusetts, which recommends vaccination of all Bostonians.”

This initiative will be effective until May. Riders can take advantage of this offer by downloading and opening Bluebikes app Use the vaccination code on your mobile device “BLUEVAX1“When”BLUEVAX2, ”We offer free Bluebikes trips with both bookings to residents who need two vaccinations. Each code unlocks one free adventure pass from April 19th and includes a 24-hour free unlimited 2-hour ride, giving riders the flexibility to travel to and from the vaccination site ( For more information and search for vaccination locations, please visit: mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine).

In addition, starting April 26, with the courtesy of Blue Cross and Lyft, free at the Bluebikes station closest to the two mass vaccination sites, the Hines Convention Center (Newberry and Hereford) and the Reggie Lewis Center (Roxbury Crossing). Bicycle bullets will be available. Bluebikes Associates extend docking and bike availability to facilitate traffic. Cathy Klingler, Chief Consumer Experience and Marketing Officer at BlueCross, said: “From Monday, the majority of Massachusetts residents will be able to book, so we recommend that you vaccinate your residents and use safe and free transportation.” Blue Cross is the fourth year of the six-year Blue Bike Title Sponsorship, which began in May 2018. Through partnerships with BlueCross municipal owners, BlueCross will continue to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades and additional bikes. .. April 7, 2021: Blue bike station is back in town July 24, 2020: When the lime turns blue, the bike share is back YourArlington.com has been providing news and opinions about Arlington, Massachusetts since 2006. Publisher Bob Sprague is a former editor of The Boston Globe, Boston Herald, and Arlington Advocate.read more https://www.yourarlington.com/about..

