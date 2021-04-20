COVID-19 vaccination is supplied and thousands of reservations are still available





The number of COVID-19 patients is increasing in Central Florida hospitals. This is one of the reasons authorities want to accelerate the pace of vaccination. Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County says supply is increasing, but thousands of vaccine reservations are open. “Our goal is to reach 79% of the population (vaccinated) and we believe we can reach that,” said Demings. As of Monday, 30% of Orange County’s population has been fully vaccinated. It increases dramatically in older age groups. Up to 50% of people over the age of 40 are vaccinated in the county, and nearly 80% of the elderly over the age of 65 are vaccinated. “Currently, the age group with the highest or highest number of cases per day remains in the range of 15-34 years,” said Alvina Chu. Chu is the Epidemiology Program Manager at the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. She says that even people who think they are immune because they are infected with the virus should be vaccinated. She states that the mild effects of the virus can mean low levels of antibodies. During the pandemic, fear of the elderly was at the forefront of the fight, but no age group is completely safe from COVID-19. The plan continues to relax some restrictions, such as mandatory masks, but the timeline is unclear. County officials are aiming for a rising positive rate, up 2% last month.

