The double-strand virus strain was first detected in October, but its genetic research has stalled.Introducing triple mutants

A double mutant of coronavirus, which many experts say is behind the rapid surge of the second Covid wave in recent years, was first detected on October 5, last year through genomic sequencing of virus samples. ..

According to a report by Indian Express, mutations in both E484Q and L425R were located in important peplomer proteins of the virus and therefore bind to receptor cells in the body. The destructive potential of the mutant would raise a warning signal and lead to extensive genetic surveillance to look for its spread.

However, lack of funding, lack of clear instructions, and indifference due to the reduced Covid curve further slowed the pace of genome sequencing from November to January.

India is already the second most affected, overtaking Brazil, and is beginning to overwhelm hospitals and crematoriums, as Covid cases are skyrocketing day by day.

According to the report, a third mutation in B.1.167 has now been identified, and experts hope that the pace of this intervention and follow-up will recover.

Genome sequencing, studies of the genetic structure of an organism and the changes taking place there, are about the origin of the virus, the pathways taken to reach a particular region, and the changes or mutations that make the virus stronger or weaker. Provides information about.

India performed only a few hundred genome sequencings in the first six months, while other countries such as China, the United Kingdom, and the United States performed thousands, allowing scientists around the world to study these. Was submitted to a public Global Depository Receipt.

It was in December last year that the government announced that it would establish the SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in India and promote efforts for gene sequencing from India through a consortium of 10 laboratories.

CCMB, one of the labs under the umbrella of INSACOG, Discovered a double mutant Genome sequencing last month. Earlier this month, CCMB director Rakesh Mishra said the double mutant found in Maharashtra was a concern but not a cause of panic. He added that at that stage the double mutant could not be associated with a surge in Maharashtra cases.

“The point of gene sequencing is to stay ahead of the curve, new variants of the virus can emerge, how they can behave, and what can be done to limit their spread within the population. The more sequences you have, the more information you have about them and the more effective your response may be, “said scientists involved in the sequencing efforts.

“Unfortunately India is far behind in this regard. We have responded to progress rather than anticipating it,” he added.

Gene sequencing is time consuming and costly as it can take 3-5 days to develop a single sequence. Several government laboratories perform gene sequencing operations that involve enormous amounts of computer processing time. In addition, the development of one sequence can cost between Rs 3 and 5000.

The report cited multiple sources that the Ministry of Health said last week that the double mutant could develop another significant mutation and become a “triple mutant.” He added that three different varieties were detected.

Two of the triple mutant varieties were found in samples collected from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

Read all the latest news And Breaking news Here