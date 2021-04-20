Connect with us

Health

Studies suggest that the first Covid-19 vaccination protects patients with hematological malignancies

A new study shows that a single dose of coronavirus vaccine provokes an immune response in about 70% of patients with blood and myeloma, myeloma.

Researchers say the findings suggest that jabs can provide protection against the virus.

Experts tested 93 people with myeloma for Covid-19 coronavirus antibody.

Recent reports of a small number of cancer patients suggest that hematological cancer patients may receive limited protection after vaccination.

Myeloma is a cancer of the immune cells produced in the bone marrow that increases the risk of severe Covid-19 infection in patients.

There was also concern that the patient’s defenses could be reduced in response to the vaccine.

In a study published in The Lancet Haematology, researchers tested the blood of patients who received the first dose of the vaccine.

They found that 56% of myeloma patients (52 out of 93) tested positive for coronavirus IgG antibodies.

The researchers also analyzed the blood of 40 patients who tested negative to see if there were other types of antibodies that showed immune protection against Covid-19.

They also found that 13 more patients had some anti-Sars-CoV-2 antibodies.

Therefore, according to the paper, about 70% of myeloma patients tested showed an immune response to the vaccine.

The study, led by the London Institute for Cancer (ICR) and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, aimed to determine if the vaccine protocol for cancer patients in this group needed to be modified.

Patients in this study were vaccinated with AstraZeneca or Pfizer and received their first dose at least 3 weeks before the antibody blood test.

Researchers found a significant difference in the proportion of patients who received positive antibody results between patients who received the Pfizer (26/48, 54%) and AstraZeneca (26/45, 58%) vaccines. I couldn’t.

They say this supports current guidance for people with myeloma to accept the vaccine provided to them.

Studies show that the patient’s age, gender, white blood cell levels, or time after vaccination did not affect immunity.

The main difference between patients with myeloma was based on how they responded to cancer treatment. Sixty-six percent of patients who responded well to treatment showed immunity, compared to only 30% who did not respond to treatment.

However, researchers emphasize that the results do not reliably show that the vaccine protects patients with myeloma from Covid-19.

However, they were able to use this information to give some relief to patients who were worried that the vaccine would not work at all.

Researchers also found a link between a reduced immune response to the vaccine and patients who were immunosuppressed or treated at the time of vaccination.

However, given the risks of treatment suspension itself, the authors state that decisions regarding the possibility of treatment suspension should be made individually.

The immune response may improve after the second dose of the vaccine, and ICR and Royal Marsden clinicians continue to test antibody status after the patient receives the second jab.

Dr. Kevin Boyd, a consultant hematologist at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and a research co-leader who is the leader of the ICR’s myeloma diagnosis and new treatment team, said: Of forced shield.

“Because they are a vulnerable group, they were prioritized in the vaccination program, along with many other blood cancer patients.”

He added: “This study is not reassuring for all patients, as we know that vaccine response rates are lower than in the general population.

“But the overall results are promising, showing that the majority of patients respond to the first dose, and we hope that this will improve after the second dose.

“When society begins to be unleashed, our patients want to meet their relatives and loved ones again and, like all of us, begin to enjoy a more normal life.

“I hope this study gives you a sense of security that this is possible.”

