Studies show that obese people are more likely to develop serious Covid-19 complications





New studies show that overweight or obese Covid-19 patients are more likely to develop severe infections than healthy-weight patients and require oxygen and invasive ventilation more often. The results of the study were published in the journal “Diabetes Care”. Obese people are at increased risk of developing more serious infections, but not at risk of death. These conclusions, which have studied more than 7,000 patients, are clear from international studies in 11 countries, including the Netherlands (Radboud University Medical Center). The study, led by an Australian researcher, investigated more than 7,000 patients from 11 countries admitted to 18 hospitals. Of this group, more than one-third (34.8%) were overweight and nearly one-third (30.8%) were obese. Obese Covid-19 patients needed oxygen more frequently and were 73% more likely to require invasive ventilation. Notably, no higher mortality was observed in these patient groups than in healthy weight patients. Siroon Bekkering, an immunologist at the Radboud University Medical Center, the principal investigator of the Dutch part, explained that so many different data on obesity have never been combined into one large study. “Several national and international observations have already shown an important role for overweight and obesity in the more stringent Covid-19 course. This study combines data from several countries to make them In addition to observations, risk factors may be viewed separately. Regardless of risk factors (such as heart disease and obesity), too high a BMI can actually lead to a more serious course of corona infection. It turns out to be sexual, “says Beckering. One explanation for this is that overweight and obesity are characterized by chronic inflammation, which can lead to increased susceptibility to the virus. This also applies to the influenza virus. Also, obese people are more likely to suffer from shortness of breath, which may increase the need for ventilation. Various risk factors for severe Covid-19 infection Studies reveal more risk factors. For example, this study, like other international studies, confirms that men are more likely to have a more serious course of Covid-19 infection. In addition, the study shows that people over the age of 65 require more frequent oxygen supplementation and are at increased risk of death. Cardiovascular disease and pre-existing respiratory illness may be associated with an increased risk of in-hospital death, but not with an increased risk of using oxygen and ventilators. Patients with diabetes had an increased risk of needing invasive respiratory assistance, but patients with both obesity and diabetes did not have a further increased risk. There was no increased risk of death.

