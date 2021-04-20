Who is next to the Covid vaccine priority list

How do Pfizer vaccine storage requirements affect the program?

It was initially thought that the Pfizer vaccine would need to be stored at -70 ° C for effectiveness. In other words, the Pfizer vaccine could only be delivered to GPs equipped with equipment to keep it at that temperature.

However, it is no longer necessary to keep the Pfizer vaccine at ultra-low temperatures. If approved by the regulatory authority, this means that the vaccine can be stored in a standard medical freezer for two weeks, which has a significant impact on distribution.

It is understood that the vaccine batch is divided into 75 doses to give the vaccine to the elderly and staff in homes with 50 beds or more to avoid waste.

Oxford vaccines do not need to be stored in these cold conditions. It can be kept at a temperature of 2 ° C to 8 ° C.

This means that it is more mobile than Pfizer Jab and can be easily deployed in care facilities and individual homes of various sizes.

Do people get the vaccine 24 hours a day?

Zahavi said people over the age of 80 would continue to be vaccinated from 8 am to 8 pm, but when people in other age groups began vaccination, “people were late at night. Early time “.

Providing overnight vaccination will speed up deployment and allow the government to meet their goal of vaccination of 32 million people, 60 percent of the UK’s adult population, by spring.

What about new variants of the coronavirus? Does the vaccine still protect us?

South African and Brazilian variants can undermine the benefits of vaccines and testing in recent months.

Moss was recently urged to test people living in the Burnett area of ​​northern London after a South African variant of the coronavirus was detected on April 14. Deployed to prevent the spread of variants.

Scientists Kent coronavirus mutant Mutant to mimic South African variant,this The effectiveness of current vaccines may be reduced.

However, according to a Public Health Service (PHE) survey, Kent variants are less deadly than the original strain of Covid,rear Previous analysis It suggested that it was 30 percent more deadly.

A study comparing 2,800 new variants (currently the most predominant in the UK) with the original version found no significant difference in mortality.

It comes as Researchers say the AstraZeneca vaccine is likely to be effective against new mutants, following new trials in the United States and South America.

Results published on March 22 show that jabs are 79% effective in preventing Covid-19 and provide 100% protection against severe illness.

Results are similar to UK trial data, as are actual efficacy. However, decisively new trials have shown that it is just as effective, as it was conducted during a period of concern that new variants were sweeping the population.

A new variant from the Philippines was also first identified in the United Kingdom after two cases were reported on March 16. This happened after the Philippines reported 33 new variants on 9 March.

According to Public Health England, this mutant contains many notable mutations, including the E484K peplomer found in the Manaus mutant. Concerns have been raised that vaccines may not be very effective against this protein. The new strain has been designated as a Variant of Concern (VUI) under investigation, rather than a Variant of Concern strain such as the Manaus strain.

Public Health England said one of the cases was related to travel abroad and the other was under investigation, but did not confirm which was found. as a result, India has been added to the government’s “Red List”This will prevent people traveling from the country from entering the UK on Friday.

It is premature to speculate whether the vaccine can protect people from this new mutant.

After 103 cases have been confirmed in the UK as of April 19, surge tests will be deployed to curb the spread of new Indian variants. The majority of cases are related to overseas travel.

Samples were analyzed to see if the new variant had “related properties” such as greater transmissibility and resistance to treatment or vaccines. India has been added to the “Red List” of travel to prevent the spread of new variants, but the new rules will come into force on April 23.

However, the vaccine against the new coronavirus variant should be ready by October. Oxford University / AstraZeneca Jab After saying Telegraph In the UK Vaccination nationwide for new coronavirus strains Within four months of the opening of the new “Super Factory” this year.

Matt Hancock said the government is “strengthening” booster vaccine plans to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccine “gets ahead of the virus.”

“We have already procured enough vaccine doses to launch booster shots later this year. We will work with current vaccine suppliers and new suppliers such as the CureVac partnership to determine which vaccines are effective as booster shots. We will design new vaccines that target variants of particular concern, such as the first variants discovered in South Africa. ”

January 25, Moderna has announced that the vaccine is effective For Kent and South African variants, the jab deployment will begin on April 7 in Wales and will begin to be managed at 20 sites throughout the UK from April 13.

Novavax vaccine 86% effective in preventing more infectious Kent mutants of Covid, According to a British study. Jab is 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original version of the coronavirus in a late-stage study conducted in the United Kingdom, one step closer to regulatory approval.

According to Novavax, there are no serious illnesses or deaths among vaccinated people, and there are signs that the adverse effects of newly emerging variants can be stopped.60 million times Novavax Jab Zahavi himself is secured by the United Kingdom, which was injected as part of the trial.

And in an interview with Telegraph, Mr. Zahavi It was revealed that people over 70 years old will start vaccination with booster Covid vaccine From September to protect them from new virus variants. According to the plan, some people take the jab three times within the first 10 months of use.

The first booster is given to people in the top four priority groups of the first deployment (people over 70 years old, frontline NHS and social welfare workers).

