Sleep disorders are especially associated with an increased risk of death in women

For the first time, one study found a clear link between the frequency and duration of unconscious awakenings during nighttime sleep and the increased risk of death from heart and vascular disease, and death from any cause, especially in women. Shown.

With 8001 men Woman, Published today European Heart JournalWomen who experience unconscious arousal most often and for longer periods of time are at approximately 2 risk of dying from cardiovascular disease during an average follow-up period of 6-11 years when compared to the risk of the general female population. I found it to double. The association is less clear in men, and the risk of cardiovascular death is more than a quarter higher than in the general male population.

Unconscious arousal, also known as cortical arousal, is a normal part of sleep. It occurs spontaneously and is part of the body’s ability to cope with potentially dangerous situations such as noise and impaired breathing. Pain, limb movements, trauma, temperature, and light can also be triggers.

Dominik Linz, an associate professor of cardiology at Maastricht University Medical Center (Netherlands), explains: Obstructive sleep apnea When breathing stops, the arousal system ensures the activation of our body, changes our sleep position, and reopens the upper airways. Another cause of awakening could be, for example, nighttime “noise pollution” from aircraft noise at night. Depending on the strength of your arousal, you may consciously notice the environment, but often you do not. People usually feel tired and tired in the morning due to sleep fragmentation, but are unaware of their individual awakenings. “

Previous studies have shown that sleeping too short or too long is associated with an increased risk of death from cardiovascular or other causes. However, until now, it was unclear whether there was a link between nighttime sleep arousal load (combination of awakening count and duration) and risk of death.

In a collaborative study between a team led by Associate Professor Matthias Baumart of the University of Adelaide (Australia)’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Professor Linz, researchers examined data from sleep monitors worn by men and women all night. Of the three studies, 2782 men with osteoporotic fractures from the Male Sleep Study (MrOS), 424 women from the Osteoporotic Fracture Study (SOF), and 2221 men and 2574 women from the Sleep Heart Health Study (SHHS). The average age of the study was 77, 83, and 64, respectively. Participants were followed up over several years, with an average of 6 years (SOF) to 11 years (MrOS).

After adjusting for factors that may affect outcomes such as total sleep time, age, medical history, body mass index (BMI), and smoking habits, researchers found that women had a lower wakefulness load than men. did. However, people with arousal load, who account for more than 6.5% of nighttime sleep, were at higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than women with low arousal load, were twice as likely to have SOF and 1.6 times more likely to have SHHS. .. The risk of dying from all causes was also increased 1.6-fold with SOF and 1.2-fold with SHHS.

Together, women in both studies had a 12.8% risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and nearly 2 of women of the same age in the general population at risk of 6.7% for women with arousal loads greater than 6.5%. It was double. The risk of dying from any cause was 21% in women in the general population, but increased to 31.5% in women with arousal loads greater than 6.5% in two studies.

Men with arousal load, who account for more than 8.5% of nighttime sleep, were 1.3 times more likely to die of cardiovascular disease (MrOS) or some cause (SHHS) than men with low arousal load, but died. The cause of MrOS or SHHS cardiovascular disease, which was found to be at high risk, was not statistically significant.

When researchers examined all men in both studies, men with arousal loads greater than 8.5% were at 13.4% and 13.4% risk of dying from cardiovascular disease or for some reason, respectively, compared to the risk of the general population. It was 33.7%. Of similar ages, 9.6% and 28%, respectively.

“It’s unclear why there are differences between men and women in the association, but there are some potential explanations,” said Professor Linz. “The triggers that cause arousal or the body’s response to arousal can differ between men and women. May explain that women are at a relatively high risk of cardiovascular death. Women and men may have different compensatory mechanisms to deal with the harmful effects of arousal. There is a possibility. Women may have a higher threshold of arousal, which may increase the trigger burden on women compared to men. “

He said older age, body mass index, and severity of sleep apnea increase the burden of arousal. “Although you can’t change your age, you can change your BMI and sleep apnea, which could be an interesting goal to reduce your arousal burden. Whether this leads to a reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease. Needs further research. For me as a doctor, high arousal helps identify patients who may be at high risk of cardiovascular disease. You should be advised to practice sleep “hygiene” Measures to minimize nighttime noise pollution, lose weight, and treat sleep apnea can also help reduce the burden of awakening There is sex. “

Professor Baumert said: “Including arousal load assessment in routine strategies to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease is an easily expandable and widely accessible way to estimate sleep duration and fragmentation and detect arousal. It requires affordable technology. It may provide important information for measuring wearable device activity and changes in breathing patterns. “

The limitations of the study include that the findings cannot be extrapolated to other races or younger men and women because it was done primarily in Caucasians, older. Researchers did not consider the possible effects of medication. Participant sleep monitoring was done overnight, so night-to-night variability is not taken into account. Finally, it does not mean that sleep arousal is the cause, but can only show that there is a link between a greater sleep awakening load and an increased risk of death. Increasing risk..

In an accompanying editorial, Professor Borja Ibáñez, director of clinical research at Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares Carlos III in Madrid (Spain), and colleagues who were not involved in the study wrote that the strength of the study is the burden of arousal. Increasingly, participants did not self-report, but measured objectively with a sleep monitor. They know that the body’s natural circadian rhythm disturbances are involved in the development of often undetected fat accumulation in the arteries, which may be a mechanism that increases the risk of cardiovascular problems. It points out that there is sex.

They continue: “Despite the many knowledge gaps about the relationship between sleep and CVD [cardiovascular disease] Although not yet studied in the next few years, this study provides solid evidence of the importance of sleep quality in improving CV health. Further evidence combining comprehensive sleep assessment with biological sampling and long-term follow-up would be desirable. .. .. What has not yet been determined is whether interventions aimed at improving sleep quality can reduce the incidence and mortality of CV events. While waiting for these trials, we wish you a sweet dream. ”

