ND Congress Vote to Expand Needle Exchange | News

House Bill 1163 was passed 35-12 by the North Dakota Senate on Thursday, April 15. The bill amends the Syringe Service Program (SSP), commonly referred to as the North Dakota Needle and Needle Exchange Program.
Needle and needle replacement program modifications have been found to support sterile disposal spoons, cotton, sterile filters, alcohol wipes, sterile water, saline, tourniquets, overdose reversals, test strips, and safe drug use. Equipment such as other items will be provided. To the bill.
HB 1163 passed North Dakota House 55-38 on Wednesday, April 14th.
“This entire needle exchange program is a harm reduction model. Obviously, we don’t want to encourage the use of IV (intravenous) drugs, but what we want to do is that people are using them. If so, make sure they have access to hygiene products. Illness. ” HB1163’s main sponsor, Senator Shannon Lowers Jones (R-46), said.
SSP is primarily aimed at preventing the spread of diseases such as HIV and viral hepatitis.
“With nearly 30 years of research, comprehensive SSPs are safe, effective, cost-saving, do not increase illegal drug use and crime, and reduce the transmission of viral hepatitis, HIV and other infectious diseases. It has been shown to play an important role. ”The website of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
It also serves as a point of contact between IV drug users and healthcare professionals. Healthcare professionals can build relationships with IV drug users and connect them with therapeutic resources.
“SSPs have been shown to reduce substance use by increasing their participation in substance use treatment programs. The North Dakota Department of Health SSP reports that those who inject drugs take these programs. They are five times more likely to get treatment for substance abuse disorders than those who do not use it. “
Needle change services were first approved in North Dakota after Senate Bill 2320 was passed during the 65th session.
The SSP is overseen by the North Dakota Department of Health and target areas at high risk of disease transmission through needle sharing.
Alisa Mitskog (D-25) voted in favor of HB1163.
“The needle and exchange program is certainly a controversial bill, but I supported the bill to reduce the spread of other blood infections that are commonly spread by the use of hepatitis, HIV, and IV drugs,” Mitskog said. Told.
Mitskog believes the bill will create opportunities for users to participate in drug treatment programs.
Congressman Kathy Scroch (R-26) voted against HB1163, saying the amendment was overkill. She voted in favor of SB2320 during the 65th session.
“We have extended it, and for me it’s closer to where we are now enablers. I have all the dynamics about it, how they embrace people and rehabilitate. I understand what you want to guide, “Skroch said.
The North Dakota Department of Health reported that 72,266 (86%) of the 84,413 syringes distributed through the program were returned in early 2019.
In the second half of 2019, 144,577 syringes were distributed and 84,787 (59%) were collected.
Larry Reshoffky, Sheriff of the District of Richland, said removing needles from public places would be beneficial from a law enforcement perspective.
“We don’t want to see those syringes where people will have access to them, especially with the use of this fentanyl that is currently there, just having something that accidentally stings them. , Can unintentionally cause overdose, “he said.
The Director of Health Services, District of Health, Richland, said the agency is supporting the SSP. The nearest SSP is in Fargo.
“Currently, there are five Richland counties enrolled in the Syringe Service Program,” says Carlson.
She said the number could be higher, as it would provide additional supplies to other IV users if service was requested.
In 2018, the latest year’s data are available, with 6.6% of new HIV diagnoses, or 2,492 cases, caused by lethal injection.
In a study titled “The Epidemiological Profile of HIV, STI, Tuberculosis, and Viral Hepatitis in 2019 North Dakota,” published by the North Dakota Department of Health, “Nationwide, HIV is a man who has sex with men (MSM). Most frequently reported in. North Dakota risk data show a similar pattern between male prevalence and incident cases from 2015 to 2019. Only injectable drug use has been past. It was a risk factor for four years. “
According to the CDC, SSPs save on medical costs. The average lifetime cost of treating HIV is about $ 400,000.
According to the same 2019 report, the North Dakota Department of Health aims to “identify acute and chronic cases and understand infections in North Dakota” from 2017 to 2019 with hepatitis C. Implemented an enhanced surveillance program.
The study found that “in 2018, 88% of interviewed cases reported injectable drug use as a risk factor.”
The CDC reports that SSP can prevent 320,000 deaths associated with hepatitis C.
The bill is heading to Governor Doug Bergham’s desk for signature.