Coronavirus in the United States: The United States is immunizing Americans at a record pace.But this is why Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise





“More people are being vaccinated every day in the United States,” Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told the White House Covid-19 briefing Monday. It was.

“On the other hand, cases and hospitalizations are increasing in some parts of the country, and even among young people who have not yet been vaccinated.”

Over the past seven days, the United States has reported an average of over 67,000 new Covid-19 infections per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This is an increase of about 25% from the 7-day average a month ago.

“People are tired,” Matthew Bad, director of personal and preventive health services in Jackson County, Michigan, told CNN over the weekend. “We have experienced all these blockades, we have cooperated, and … now that it’s getting warmer, people are saying,’You know, we’re just tired. There, we want to be outside, we want to be around others.'” John Foxx, CEO of Beaumont Health, Michigan’s largest healthcare system, also recently told CNN that the recent relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions by states, including Michigan, didn’t help. In addition, Fox said some people have fallen out of safety measures that help control the spread of the virus. “I think people have withdrawn the problem of infection control. They don’t wear as many masks as they need, or / or social distance, hand hygiene,” Fox said. What the CDC currently recommends for J & J vaccines So far, more than 132 million Americans (almost 40% of the population) have been vaccinated with at least one Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 85 million (about 25.7% of the population) are complete. Has been vaccinated against. For CDC data. rear Recommended by U.S. authorities With the suspension of the J & J vaccine last week, the CDC now recommends that people who experience certain new symptoms after receiving the shot receive immediate treatment. They include sudden severe headaches, low back pain, new neurological symptoms, severe abdominal pain, shortness of breath, swelling of the legs, small red spots on the skin, and the likelihood of new or simple bruising. Suspension recommendations exceeded six reported US cases of rare and severe types of thrombosis among more than 6.8 million Americans vaccinated with the J & J vaccine. While the vaccine is still licensed, the suspension should review the data with scientists and change recommendations on whether the vaccine is actually associated with blood clots and, if so, who should receive it. Gives time to decide. The CDC states that side effects should be reported through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Walensky said on Monday that he was investigating a “handful” of adverse events reported after the use of the J & J vaccine reported through the system. “These are just a handful of cases, not an overwhelming number,” she said. “We process them and arbitrate them to see if they really reflect the real case.” rear Postponed the decision last week The CDC Vaccine Advisors will meet again on Friday to ask if the J & J vaccine causes blood clots and, if so, what to do about it. Universities requiring Covid-19 vaccination in the fall in the meantime, More and more universities The United States has announced that students returning to campus in the fall will need Covid-19 vaccination. More than 40 people have already announced their requirements, according to CNN’s tally. Yale University officials said in a letter to the university community on Monday that all undergraduate, graduate and vocational school students are expected to be vaccinated before arriving on campus. .. The university said it would help arrange vaccinations if it could not be vaccinated before returning home. A letter from Yale University President Peter Salovey and Professor Scott Strobel said, “While the course of the COVID-19 pandemic over the next few months remains uncertain, vaccination is the most powerful way to prevent the transmission of the virus. It’s a great tool. “ “There is a wealth of evidence of vaccine efficacy, and there is growing confidence that the vaccine will be widely available by early summer,” the letter added. Columbia University made a similar announcement on Monday, saying it would help provide vaccines to unvaccinated students. “This decision is to ensure the health of Columbia University students and the wider university and surrounding communities, and of the virus in New York City, one of the most severely affected locations in the country in the last 13 years. We believe it is essential to control the epidemic. A few months. ” A letter from Gerry Rosberg, Senior Vice President of Columbia University, and Donna Lynn, Covid Director of the University, said. The university said it has sites that offer Pfizer and Modanacovid-19 vaccines. Another ban on Covid-19 vaccine passports The university announcement will be made in ongoing discussions in various parts of the country as to whether vaccination should be mandated in specific locations. The discussion is mainly so-called Vaccine passport , This is just proof that a person has been vaccinated against Covid-19. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Monday I placed an order It bans vaccine passports and prevents state and local governments from requiring residents to provide Covid-19 vaccination status in order to receive services or enter certain areas. “Our state residents should not be required by the government to share personal medical information,” the governor said in a statement. “We strongly recommend that all Arizonas be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is not required in our state. It is never required. Vaccination is the responsibility of the individual, not the government. . “ Florida Governor Ron DeSantis The use of Covid-19 vaccine passports is also prohibited The state cites freedom and privacy concerns about doing so. “It is completely unacceptable for the government or the private sector to impose on you the requirement to simply present proof of vaccine to allow them to participate in normal society,” DeSantis said earlier.

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips, Elizabeth Stuart, Maggie Fox, Virginia Langmaid, and Ryan Prior contributed to this report.

