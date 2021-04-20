Cattaraugus County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases





The Cattaraugus County Health Department recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,178 since March last year. The county has 212 active cases. Of the residents infected since March last year, 94 died from viral complications and 4,867 recovered. The county reported a 7-day average positive rate of 4.4% on Monday. This is slightly down from 4.5% on Sunday. Sign up for the Greater Olean Newsletter Our newsletter will bring you local news you can trust. You have successfully registered for the TAPinto GreaterOlean newsletter. Male residents make up seven of the new cases, and female residents make up the remaining nine. Four of the newly infected residents reported known contact with virus-positive individuals, and 12 were unaware of the contact. Four residents reported asymptomatic and 12 reported virus-related symptoms. The county reported one new case in the northwestern quadrant, two in the southwestern quadrant, four in the northeastern quadrant, and nine in the southeastern quadrant. The southeastern quadrant still accounts for the majority of all cases in the county, at 54.4%. Of the new cases, one resident falls into the category under the age of 19. Two residents aged 20-29. Seven residents aged 20-29 have been reported. There are 4 residents aged 30-39. There are 3 residents aged 40-49. Is a resident between the ages of 50 and 59. One of the cases is a resident between the ages of 70 and 79. Western New York In western New York, including Cattaraugus County, the average positive rate for seven days was 4.8%, down slightly from 5% on Sunday. In the five-county area, 394 inhabitants tested positive on Sunday, with a positive rate of 5.1%.More information available Here.. Sign up for E-News Deliver top stories to your inbox daily. Download the free TAPinto app! Click here for Android — Click here for iOS Get the news when it’s happening.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos