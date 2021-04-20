Studies have shown that wearing two masks can double the effectiveness of the face cover





Wearing two face covers almost doubles the mask’s filtering efficiency for particles of the size of the new coronavirus, reducing the likelihood of the wearer contracting. COVID-19, According to a new study. According to researchers at the University of North Carolina (UNC), medical masks are designed to have better filtration capacity than the materials used to make them, but their compatibility is not always optimal for everyone. Not always. Studies published in the journal JAMA Internal MedicineI found that Double masking enhanced filtrationBy eliminating gaps in the mask and areas of poor fit, not due to the addition of a layer of cloth. “Current data confirming how effective mask wearing is to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is when you and the person you are interacting with are wearing the correct masks that are very close to each other. There is the best kind of double masking, “said Emily Sickbert Bennett, lead author of the study. In the study, the team filled a 10-foot x 10-foot stainless steel exposure chamber with a small salt particle aerosol and had scientists wear a combination of masks. Recommendation They tested how effective the combination was in keeping the particles away from the respiratory space. A probe attached to the mask measured the concentration of particles entering the respiratory space under the researcher’s face cover. “We also had researchers in the chamber perform a series of range-of-motion activities to simulate typical movements that a person might perform throughout the day. Bending, talking, left, right. , Look up and down, “said Philip Clap, co-author of UNC’s research. According to reports, enhancements that improve the seal between the mask and facial skin dramatically improve filtration efficiency. Face mask.. “The results of this quality improvement study showed that wearing a medical procedure mask under a cloth mask would bring the best improvement to FFE. [fitted filtration efficiency] Of all the combinations evaluated, “said the scientists. Citing the limits of the study, the researchers said they tested only one type of medical procedure mask and only three volunteers participated in the mask evaluation.

