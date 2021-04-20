State Enters Final Stage of Immunization Planning | Local News

Boston — Massachusetts has fully vaccinated more than 2 million people with COVID-19, but starting this week when the rest of the state’s adult population and some teens will be able to get shots. The biggest challenge for deployment begins.

Starting Monday, anyone over the age of 16 can book a vaccination. The state estimates that more than 1.7 million people are in the group. This is the largest segment since vaccination began in December.

Governor Charlie Baker urges people to wait patiently as bookings can take longer.

“Our technical team is working hard to improve our website and user experience and is preparing for the influx of traffic,” Baker said in a briefing last week.

Massachusetts is one of the last states to include Hawaii, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont, and has expanded its qualifications to states over the age of 16.

However, Bay is one of the nation’s top vaccinated per capitas, with more than 3 million initial vaccinations and approximately 2 million fully vaccinated as of Monday. I will. The state has about 6.9 million inhabitants.

President Joe Biden, who also set a date of April 19 to extend his qualifications to over 16 years of age, is trying to sell the vaccine to skeptics.

“We have made remarkable progress, but we are still in the fight against the virus and we need to vaccinate tens of millions of Americans,” Biden said in a statement on Sunday. “We were able to spend a safe and happy July 4th in a small group with your family and friends in your backyard. It will everyone play their part. Immunization Please take it. “

Federal health authorities will investigate whether the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine is associated with rare blood coagulation disorders in women, increasing eligibility. Massachusetts stopped taking the vaccine last week after federal health officials recommended that the use of the vaccine be suspended.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 131 million people nationwide, or about half of adults, received at least one injection as of Sunday. At least 84.3 million people are fully vaccinated.

If you’re looking for a shot, you can book from the state website — https://vaccinesignup.mass.gov/# / — This allows people to pre-register and get shots at one of seven state-owned high-capacity sites, community health centers, and community collaborations.

Once someone has pre-registered, you will be notified by email, phone, or text when a reservation is available.

Not only clinics, but retailers such as CVS and Walgreens also administer the vaccine. A list of locations and availability can be found on the state booking portal — https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/

For those who live near the New Hampshire border, there are other options.

Starting this week, New Hampshire has expanded the vaccine eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents aged 16 and over, and Governor Chris Snune has opened the process for people from outside the state.

Only New Hampshire and Oklahoma provide vaccines to non-residents.

“It doesn’t matter if you live in Boston, Maine, Vermont or New York, come in and get your vaccine,” Sununu said at a recent press conference. “We are open to business.”

Christian M. Wade covers Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites on the Massachusetts General Assembly.Email him [email protected]..

