Molnupiravir, an oral drug effective against COVID-19 in hamsters: Study





This drug was effective when provided 12 hours before or 12 hours after SARS-CoV-2 infection.



Orally administered antivirals, first developed to treat influenza, have the potential to significantly reduce coronavirus levels in hamsters and have the potential to be tablets to combat COVID-19. Researchers say they do. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States and the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom have found that MK-4482, also known as molnupiravir, is effective when provided 12 hours before or 12 hours after SARS-CoV-infection. discovered. 2, a new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The drug can also reduce the damage it causes to the lungs, studies conducted in hamsters say. Published in the journal Nature Communications April 16, treatment with MK-4482 may reduce high-risk exposure to SARS-CoV-2, treating established SARS-CoV-2 infection alone or in combination with other drugs Suggests that it may be used to. Read again: Jubilanto Pharma develops oral remdesivir formulation “In contrast to vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, there are actually not many drugs that are effective against the virus, which is exciting to identify MK-4482 as an additional antiviral drug against SARS-CoV-2. It’s a result. ” “This drug, also known as molnupiravir, is a human clinical trial in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2,” said Michael Jarvis, an associate professor of virology and immunology at the University of Plymouth and a visiting scholar at NIH. Is in the final stages of. “ If human data show similar antiviral effects, Tamiflu may be suitable for use as an orally administered tablet after exposure to the virus, similar to that used for influenza. The researchers said. “I think this additional control can prove to be really useful in the current pandemic,” Jarvis added. Remdesivir has already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), but it requires intravenous administration and its use is primarily limited to late-stage clinical settings of the disease. Last year, the research group used hamsters to develop a model that mimics SARS-CoV-2 infection and mild illness in people. The current study included three hamster groups: a pre-infection treatment group, a post-infection treatment group, and an untreated control group. Scientists orally administered MK-4482 in two treatment groups every 12 hours for 3 days. Their study found that the lung infectious virus in animals in each treatment group was one-hundredth that in the control group. Animals in the two treatment groups also had significantly less lung lesions or tissue damage than the control group, according to the researchers. Researchers have shown that MK-4482 inhibits replication in mouse models of other related human coronaviruses, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). I paid attention to it. In their previous study, the team determined in the laboratory the inhibitory effect of the drug on SARS-CoV-2 replication in human lung cells. Treatment resulted in a significant reduction in SARS-CoV-2 replication when compared to no drug control, they said. The drug also showed minimal cytotoxicity.

