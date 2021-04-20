Experts answer eight important questions about the Covid-19 vaccine response | Science

If you’re already vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, you may have noticed that you’re comparing side effects to your vaccinated family and friends, or contacting Google to see if your symptoms are normal. not.

Currently, there are more than 131 million people in the United States At least one vaccination, And more than 84 million people, more than 25% of the population, are fully vaccinated, and researchers have a clearer picture of potential reactions that may occur after vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine. ..

Many recipients experience mild side effects such as arm pain, malaise, headaches, and low-grade fever, while other recipients may have no side effects at all. The serious side effects that Gregory Poland suffered are less common. Poland, a doctor and vaccinologist at the May York Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, was so unlucky that he suffered uncontrollable tremors and chills hours after firing. He is also one of a few individuals who reported severe ringing in their ears after vaccination. In very rare cases, half a dozen women developed severe blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been suspended with great care, but it is important to know that most of the other vaccine reactions are not the cause of concern. In fact, it is perfectly normal for some recipients to respond more strongly than others.

“The vaccine response is not evidence that something goes wrong, but evidence that something goes well,” says Poland.

Why does the vaccine reaction occur?

Vaccine reactions occur because the immune system has initiated a reaction to an antigen (a molecule that looks like part of a virus). The antigen used in the Covid-19 vaccine is the protein version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines instruct cells to make this protein using a small genetic substance called mRNA. In contrast, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a manipulated virus to shuttle the gene that encodes this protein. Your immune system treats this protein like an intruder, Poland explains.

If you have never been infected with a virus like SARS-CoV-2, your body does not know how to fight it off. As a result, the virus can slip through the immune system and infect cells. Vaccines help train the immune system to recognize pathogens like SARS-CoV-2. This will prepare you to attack later when you encounter it.

Many vaccines require two doses to do this effectively. The first dose of the vaccine introduces the immune system into a specific antigen. This priming shot provokes the first immune response and the body begins to make antibodies to the antigen.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine elicits a strong immune response and requires only one dose. For Pfizer and modelna vaccines, this initial immune response is not very strong. A second booster shot is required to kick the immune system in high gear. This immune response is stronger than the first, and as a result often causes worse side effects.

How are the responses to different Covid-19 vaccines different?

The overall side effects of the Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines are very similar. The two types of side effects you may experience are local and systemic. Local side effects (meaning the arm on which the shot was taken) include pain, redness, and swelling. Systemic side effects (those that occur in the rest of the body) include fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, chills, fever, and nausea.

April 13, Federal Health Authority Asked for a pause In the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports that 6 women developed a type of blood clot after vaccination. One woman has died and the other is in crisis. To date, nearly 7 million people in the United States have been vaccinated with this vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says blood clots appear to be very rare. The CDC Advisory Committee has postponed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine use decision until it investigated the case.

Why do individuals respond so differently to the Covid-19 vaccine?

Simply put, we all have different immune systems. Our immune system consists of two layers of defense: the innate immune system and the adaptive immune system. The innate immune system is what we were born with, which means that we are heavily influenced by our genetics. On the other hand, our adaptive immune system evolves over time. It is shaped by pathogens and other substances in the environment that we are exposed to in the course of our lives.

The innate immune system responds first when the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine is given. Some individuals may respond more strongly to the vaccine because their immune system is so wired.

“The innate immune system of some people is more responsive to certain stimuli, but not bad for you,” said Nicholas, an immunologist and associate professor of biological sciences at the University of Northern Colorado. Poolen says.

Poland is one of the countries where the immune system has overreacted to the vaccine. In doing so, his immune system released more immune signals than the average person, or chemicals known as cytokines and chemokines. The immune system of everyone produces different levels of these chemicals based on what our body thinks it needs. Some individuals release these chemicals more than necessary, while others exhibit a more balanced immune response.

The release of chemicals warns the adaptive immune system of a threat. Over the next few days to weeks, the body builds adaptive immunity to the pathogen. Second, a second dose of Pfizer and Modelna vaccines stimulates the memory response of the adaptive immune system to the virus.

Are certain groups more likely to have side effects than others?

Young adults have reported more side effects from the Covid-19 vaccine. Poland says it’s probably because they tend to have a stronger immune system than older people.

Women also report more side effects than men. Men may be more hesitant to talk about side effects because of their cultural expectations of masculineness, but Poland believes this discrepancy has biological reasons.

For one thing, women tend to have a stronger immune response than men. Most immune response genes are on the X chromosome. Biologically, female individuals are usually born with two X chromosomes. This means that the number of these genes is double that of men.

Women also have a thick fat pad on the deltoid muscle (the upper part of the shoulder where the vaccine is injected). There are many blood vessels in the muscle that can absorb the injected vaccine and quickly carry it throughout the body. However, healthcare professionals can inadvertently inject the vaccine into fat instead of muscle, which can cause an inflammatory response. Adipose tissue holds the injected substance much longer, making it more susceptible to the adverse effects caused by the injection.

What can you do to reduce side effects Before Do you want to get the vaccine?

Poland recommends continued hydration, proper diet and good sleep before vaccination. “All of this affects the health of our immune system.”

Avoid taking painkillers before the shot, as these drugs can slow down the body’s immune response to the vaccine. According to the CDC, the Covid-19 vaccine should not be given at the same time as another vaccine, such as the flu vaccine or the shingles vaccine.

What can I do to reduce the side effects after vaccination?

Exercise of the vaccinated arm and the use of warm compresses and ice can help relieve pain and pain. The CDC recommends that you consult your doctor about taking over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, and antihistamines because of pain and discomfort after vaccination.

You may plan to take a break from work after your second dose, as your symptoms may worsen. Remember to drink plenty of fluids after vaccination.

There was no response to the vaccine. Does that mean it’s not working?

“That’s a perfectly reasonable concern,” says Pullen. “But there is a lot of data right now, and yes, it shows that it works for people who don’t feel those symptoms.”

In Pfizer vaccine test, 1 in 4 reported no side effects.To Trial of modelna vaccineSide effects were rather common, with 82% of individuals experiencing side effects after the second dose.Moderna and Pfizer vaccines despite the range of immune responses Shown to be 90% effective By preventing Covid-19 in a real world setting.

If there is no response, Poolen says that your immune system is just well-tuned to respond to the vaccine.

How do I know if I have an allergic reaction to a vaccine?

“First of all, allergic reactions to the Covid vaccine are very rare,” said Dr. Niraj Patel, an allergist and chair of the Covid-19 Vaccine Task Force on Allergy Asthma Immunology in the United States.

However, if you have an allergic reaction after vaccination, you can clearly see when. The usual side effects usually occur 4 to 48 hours after vaccination, but allergic reactions usually occur within 15 to 30 minutes after administration. Therefore, you will be asked to wait 15 minutes under observation after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Immediate onset is a big clue,” says Patel.

The second clue that you are experiencing an allergic reaction is the type of symptom. Allergic reactions are usually sudden and dramatic, with dyspnea and swelling of the lips, tongue, and throat. This type of reaction is called anaphylaxis and can be life-threatening.

A few recipients experienced anaphylaxis after vaccination with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. From December 13th to January 13th, the CDC reported 4.5 cases of anaphylaxis per million For those who received the mRNA vaccine. A March paper In Journal of American Medical Association It was found that 94% of these anaphylactic cases occur in women and most have a history of severe allergic reactions.

Anaphylaxis is certainly scary, but Patel states that “it is more likely to be hit by a lightning strike than to have a severe allergic reaction to the Covid vaccine.” Possibility of lightning strike, According to the CDC, About 1 in 500,000.