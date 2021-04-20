Health
Ohio State University COVID Vaccine Study Investigates Impact on Cancer Patients
Dave Hill officially relieved of lymphoma in December 2019 after nearly a year and a half of treatment. His white blood cells and red blood cells had recovered after the stem cell transplant and he was about to return to normal.
Three months later, COVID-19 has removed hope of normality.
When you start to feel, “Oh my god, I can go back to normal activity and some kind of normal life,” COVID is basically on top of it like me. “I have extended what I had to experience for another 15 months,” said Hill, 63, from Dublin.
But more than a year after the pandemic and vaccine were deployed, Hill was looking for ways to give back to the cancer community. So he enrolled in a new study at the James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to investigate the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in cancer patients.
After experiencing cancer, Hill said volunteers for the study felt like a way to give back to James because he couldn’t donate blood or donate plasma.
“When this opportunity arises to help James help cancer patients … I jumped over it,” Hill said.
Dr. Peter Shields, an OSU oncologist who specializes in lung cancer, said the study did not include cancer patients in the initial vaccine trial, so the study was immune to different types of cancer patients, especially for cancer treatment. Examine the immune level of the treated patient.
Shields is leading the study with Dr. Zihai Li, director of James’ Institute for Cancer Immunology.
The study plans to test saliva samples from up to 450 vaccinated cancer patients and 100 healthy individuals over the age of 18 for signs of an immune response, deputy director of the Ohio Comprehensive Cancer Center. But Mr. Shields said. Participants will email a vial of saliva and test it weekly for a year.
According to a Wexner Medical Center press release, many cancer treatments increase the risk of infection, more severe infection, or death from COVID-19 infection, either temporarily or permanently in the immune system.
This study is a science on how effective vaccines are in preventing COVID-19 infection, whether vaccines are less effective in cancer patients receiving certain treatments, and how long immunity lasts. It is expected to promote an overall understanding of the world.
The study, which was conceptualized nine weeks ago and started three weeks ago, was put together in record time, given that there were no blueprints to resolve, according to Shields.
Pandemic situations can vary from year to year, but it is important to know how well the cancer patient’s immunity is maintained, as the shield can determine reactions such as how often booster shots are needed. Said.
Shield is a research novel because researchers are not only monitoring the body’s immune response, but also testing infections, including the asymptomatic presence of the virus, to measure infection rates and infection rates. I called.
According to Shield, the study is not aimed at determining whether the vaccine is effective in cancer patients. Doctors can tell if a patient is hospitalized with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.In fact, the vaccine began to deploy so quickly that researchers had to pivot.The group they were studying, he said.
Cancer patients are being vaccinated at a rate that researchers cannot find unvaccinated lymphoma patients, Shields said. Therefore, they expanded the pool to those who are on immunotherapy or who have cancer that affects the immune system.
He was motivated to participate in the study because he was able to help relieve the anxiety of other patients for Hill.
“Since 2018, I’ve spent too much time in the hospital,” he said. “I’ve seen cancer, and what it does to patients, family and loved ones, so I always asked what I could do to help repay.”
