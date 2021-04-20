Health
Spring allergy season is gaining momentum in Stark County
The sun is shining, birds are singing, trees are blooming, and they are sneezing.
The allergy season is in full swing.
Dr. Christophers Tetra, a family doctor at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and a medical director at Mercy Professional Care Corporation, said the warm, dry spring combined with early-blooming trees and plants produced a lot of pollen in the air, and this season was a stormy season. It states that it will be.
More:Are you allergic or COVID-19?How to manage seasonal allergies during a pandemic
More:As the first day of spring comes, the number of pollen will increase.
More:StarkFresh’s free seed library is available in 12 locations
About 20 million American adults and 6.1 million children are working on allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever. According to the American Asthma and Allergy Foundation.. Seasonal hay fever usually results in flowering trees, grass and weeds in the spring and ragweed and mold in the fall.
People with indoor allergies may be reacting to mold and dust, Stellar added.
Currently, the top outdoor allergens in the Stark County area are elm, ash and maple trees. Pollen.com provides daily allergy predictions.
“Anyone can develop allergies,” Stellar said.
What are the causes of allergies?
Antibodies are produced when our bodies come into contact with foreign substances such as pollen. With allergens, he explained, our body responds by swelling and releasing histamine, which dilates blood vessels.
Histamine causes common allergic or hay fever symptoms — stuffy nose, runny nose, itchy and teary eyes, itchy throat, sometimes rash or swelling of the face.
Hay fever can exhibit some of the same symptoms as viral illnesses such as colds, flu, and COVID-19, but there are some important differences.
Viral diseases do not tend to cause itching in the eyes, nose, and throat like allergies, Stella said.
Other important differences, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: COVID-19 causes fever, muscle and body pain, loss of taste and smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and all other symptoms not normally seen with allergies. Cause
How do you find relief?
Fortunately, allergic patients have several options for finding relief.
Over-the-counter antihistamines, including generics such as loratadine, cetirizine, and fexofenadine, block histamine production and are safe for most people, Stellar said.
“I always tell the patient if you have any medical condition and are wondering if you can take it, please contact your doctor to make sure it is safe.” He said.
If you want to avoid the drug, you can rinse your nose with saline or nasal drops to remove some of the pollen that has clogged your nostrils.
You can also take steps to reduce pollen exposure, such as wearing a face mask, using an air conditioner when possible instead of opening the windows of your house or car, or using an air purifier.
Check daily air quality and pollen forecasts before going out. Most weather apps provide that information, according to Stellar.
Seasonal allergies may be common, but that doesn’t mean you need to suffer. If you do not respond to typical treatments, there are many different treatment options that you can work with with your doctor, Stellar said.
“I have a lot of patients who gave up. They tried a few different things and gave up,” he said.
“If they’re having a hard time, it’s worth reaching out and talking to their doctor,” he added.
Contact Jessica at 330-580-8322 or at [email protected]
For Twitter: @jholbrookREP.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]