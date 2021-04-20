Spring allergy season is gaining momentum in Stark County

The sun is shining, birds are singing, trees are blooming, and they are sneezing.

The allergy season is in full swing.

Dr. Christophers Tetra, a family doctor at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and a medical director at Mercy Professional Care Corporation, said the warm, dry spring combined with early-blooming trees and plants produced a lot of pollen in the air, and this season was a stormy season. It states that it will be.

About 20 million American adults and 6.1 million children are working on allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever. According to the American Asthma and Allergy Foundation.. Seasonal hay fever usually results in flowering trees, grass and weeds in the spring and ragweed and mold in the fall.

People with indoor allergies may be reacting to mold and dust, Stellar added.

Currently, the top outdoor allergens in the Stark County area are elm, ash and maple trees. Pollen.com provides daily allergy predictions.

“Anyone can develop allergies,” Stellar said.

What are the causes of allergies?

Antibodies are produced when our bodies come into contact with foreign substances such as pollen. With allergens, he explained, our body responds by swelling and releasing histamine, which dilates blood vessels.

Histamine causes common allergic or hay fever symptoms — stuffy nose, runny nose, itchy and teary eyes, itchy throat, sometimes rash or swelling of the face.

Hay fever can exhibit some of the same symptoms as viral illnesses such as colds, flu, and COVID-19, but there are some important differences.

Viral diseases do not tend to cause itching in the eyes, nose, and throat like allergies, Stella said.

Other important differences, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: COVID-19 causes fever, muscle and body pain, loss of taste and smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and all other symptoms not normally seen with allergies. Cause

How do you find relief?

Fortunately, allergic patients have several options for finding relief.

Over-the-counter antihistamines, including generics such as loratadine, cetirizine, and fexofenadine, block histamine production and are safe for most people, Stellar said.

“I always tell the patient if you have any medical condition and are wondering if you can take it, please contact your doctor to make sure it is safe.” He said.

If you want to avoid the drug, you can rinse your nose with saline or nasal drops to remove some of the pollen that has clogged your nostrils.

You can also take steps to reduce pollen exposure, such as wearing a face mask, using an air conditioner when possible instead of opening the windows of your house or car, or using an air purifier.

Check daily air quality and pollen forecasts before going out. Most weather apps provide that information, according to Stellar.

Seasonal allergies may be common, but that doesn’t mean you need to suffer. If you do not respond to typical treatments, there are many different treatment options that you can work with with your doctor, Stellar said.

“I have a lot of patients who gave up. They tried a few different things and gave up,” he said.

“If they’re having a hard time, it’s worth reaching out and talking to their doctor,” he added.

