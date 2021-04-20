Studies find that too little sleep in middle-aged people may increase the risk of dementia





The correlation is also related to whether people are taking sleeping pills and whether they have a mutation called ApoE4 that increases their chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease, Dr. Savior said. Pamela Russy, an associate professor of epidemiology and community health at the University of Minnesota and not involved in the study, said: “Short sleep is so common that it can be important at the social level, even if it is reasonably associated with the risk of dementia. Short sleep is something we can control and It’s something you can change. “ Nonetheless, like other studies in the field, this study had limitations that prevented it from proving that inadequate sleep could cause dementia. According to experts, most sleep data is self-reported and is a subjective measurement that is not always accurate. At one point, nearly 4,000 participants measured their sleep time with accelerometers, and the data were consistent with self-reported sleep time, the researchers said. Nonetheless, the quantitative measurements were taken later in the study, when participants were about 69 years old, and were less useful than those obtained at a younger age. In addition, most participants were Caucasian, well educated and healthy compared to the entire UK population. Researchers may also have missed some cases because they relied on electronic medical records to diagnose dementia. They were also unable to identify the exact type of dementia. “It’s always hard to know what to conclude from this type of study,” said a professor of geriatric psychiatry at the University College London, one of the few experts who submitted comments about the study to Nature Communications. Robert Howard wrote. “Insomnia-you won’t need anything else to ruminate in bed,” he added. “You shouldn’t worry about them heading for dementia until they fall asleep soon.” There is compelling scientific theory as to why sleep deprivation exacerbates the risk of dementia, especially Alzheimer’s disease. Studies show that cerebrospinal fluid levels of amyloid, a protein that aggregates in Alzheimer’s plaques, “elevate in sleep-deprived people,” Dr. Musik said. Other studies on tau, another Alzheimer’s disease protein from amyloid, said that “sleep is important for removing protein from the brain or limiting production.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos