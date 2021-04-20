Johnson looks to new coronavirus treatments to prepare for the third wave





Boris Johnson has launched a new drive to identify a simple cure for the coronavirus, with a warning that a wave of third cases could hit Britain.

The Prime Minister argued that the “road to freedom” remained open and that there were no numbers suggesting a departure from the roadmap from the blockade.

For the first time since September, the latest figures show that there are less than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospital. But when he launched a new task force to identify antiviral treatments, Johnson acknowledged a surge abroad and warnings from scientists, warning that there would be another wave this year. did. At a press conference in Downing Street, he said: “There is nothing in the current data that makes us think we need to deviate from the roadmap we have set in any way. We are careful, but we cannot undo it. “But most of the country’s scientific views still firmly hold the view that there will be another wave of Covid at some point this year. “So we have to learn to live with this illness as much as possible, just as we do with any other illness.” Johnson suggested that antivirals, along with vaccination (including booster shots) and mass testing, could be the third method of protection. The Antiviral Task Force is looking for new drugs to “stop the virus” and hope to create a simple treatment that can be taken at home. Antivirals are expected to help reduce infections and limit the effects of new mutants. It also helps protect those who cannot be vaccinated or who are not fully protected after taking a jab. Authorities hope to find and bring two treatments online this year. To avoid international controversy that characterizes vaccine deployments, the Task Force will also consider opportunities to manufacture antiviral drugs in the United Kingdom. Johnson said he hopes the move will help “give greater confidence to the people of this country that we will continue on the path to freedom.” (PA graphics) The latest numbers indicate that: – By April 19, 33,032,120 people received the first dose of the vaccine – an increase of 99,672 from the previous day – an increase of 273,751 including 10,425,790 who received both doses. – Within 28 days after a positive Covid-19 test on Tuesday, an additional 33 people died, bringing the UK total to 127,307. – As of 9 am on Tuesday, there were an additional 2,524 confirmed cases in the UK, for a total of 4,393,307 cases. – As of 8 am on Sunday, 1,973 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized. (PA graphics) Johnson was asked about the timing of the decision to put India on the Red List of Travel. The Prime Minister, who canceled his planned trip to India due to the situation in India, took a “purely preventive” step on the Red List while investigating the viral variants found there. Said there is. “What we see in India is the result of the variant under investigation and is not yet considered a variant of concern, which I think is the reason for the delay,” Johnson said at a press conference in Downing Street. Told. .. “I think the JBC (Joint Biosecurity Center) decision is purely preventative. Now we need to put India on the Red List.” This variant, also known as B.1.617, first received international attention in October and was first identified in the United Kingdom on February 22. There are 13 mutations, including two of the viral spike proteins known as E494Q and L452R. However, Public Health Services (PHE) experts can now circumvent the effectiveness of vaccines and innate immunity, whether any of the mutations can infect the mutant more easily or more fatally. I’m not sure. Sharon Peacock, head of the Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK) and professor of public health and microbiology at the University of Cambridge, said the first identified variant in India is behind the current wave. He said it is currently unknown. There was enough concern to justify delaying the number of incidents coming to the UK. She said the decision to redlist it was “an important step in managing the further introduction of this variant into the United Kingdom.” The quarantine requirements for people returning from India to the United Kingdom will come into effect on Friday at 4 am. Residents of the United Kingdom or Ireland or non-Citizens of the United Kingdom are banned from entering India if they have stayed in India for the past 10 days.

