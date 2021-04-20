These maps show where the hesitation of the COVID-19 vaccine is strongest.





Fortunately, Massachusetts is leading the country by accepting vaccinations. Only 6.98% of the residents hesitated to get vaccinated, the lowest percentage in the country. This was in contrast to Wyoming, the highest state in the United States, where more than 30% of people were hesitant, according to federal estimates. Still, within Massachusetts, an estimated percentage of people hesitating to get vaccinated ranged from 8.68% in Bristol County to 5.8% in Norfolk County (the least hesitant county in the country). We used the Census Bureau’s response to generate estimates of both “hesitation” and “strong hesitation” for people over the age of 18. Household pulse survey to measure household experience during a pandemic.. The “Hesitant” group included people who said they would “probably not vaccinate” or “never vaccinate.” The “strong hesitation group” was a subset of the first group that included only those who said they would never be vaccinated. From the point of view of hesitation and strong hesitation, the counties of the states look like this: And this is what the counties in the United States look like. The HHS office, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, uses household pulse surveys and other survey data to generate estimates on its website “to support state and local communication and outreach activities.” It says that it was. A Poll released in March According to a consortium that includes Northeastern University, Harvard University, Rutgers University, and Northwestern University, Massachusetts is the lowest percentage of residents who have stated that they will not be vaccinated against COVID-19. It was. Northeastern University epidemiologist Samuel Skalpino said the good news is that Massachusetts people are accepting vaccinations, but the state has these vaccinations and approved children. Other vaccinations against the need to be carried out. “It’s great to be working on a situation where many people want to get vaccinated. We need to take advantage of it and make sure we all get it,” he said. It was. He warned that people could lose their sense of urgency as the weather warmed and the number of cases decreased. “I’m not as hesitant as’don’t bother navigating websites or spending the day’, which means you’re more and more creative about vaccination where people are. It means that you have to become, “he said. “It’s not over yet. We have to put the vaccine in people’s arms, and it will be more difficult before it gets better,” he said. Globe staff Robert Weisman and Emma Platoff contributed to this report. Martin Finne Cane can be reached at [email protected]..

